Chance to win a Deluxe wood fired stainless steel pizza oven!

We are doing a raffle to raise money to help Dennis Charlton fight cancer.

Dennis was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma cancer. The cancer has spread to his lymph nodes which will require him to have surgery.

Because of Dennis health, he is un able to work. He will need to travel from Centerville to Saint john to attend to his medical appointments and treatment. All of these financial costs will come out of pocket.





I am raffling a deluxe wood fired stainless steel pizza oven!

Valued at over $500





Tickets for the raffle are $10





Draw will be held on May 31st 2024!