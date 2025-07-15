14th Annual Whisky Classic: Presented by Gasoline Alley Law Group

Experience an exclusive whisky masterclass like no other — hosted at the iconic Harley-Davidson Gasoline Alley location. Join award-winning Master Distillers from Grain Henge and Diony Distillery for an immersive journey into Alberta’s finest craft whiskies. Enjoy guided tastings, explore the local artisanal approach to spirit-making, and indulge in a specially curated local dessert pairing — all set against the backdrop of one of the most legendary names in motorcycle culture. A bold and flavourful experience, perfectly tuned before heading into the Classic event.





Masterclass add-on must be purchased with a Whisky Classic ticket