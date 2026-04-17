Festival BD de Montréal

Hosted by

Festival BD de Montréal

About this event

15 years of MCAF - Extraordinary auction #2

Limited screen print by Paul Bordeleau Fauna forest item
Limited screen print by Paul Bordeleau Fauna forest item
Limited screen print by Paul Bordeleau Fauna forest
$240

Starting bid

Fauna forest / screen print / Somerset Velvet Paper, News Print Grey, 250 gr.

Limited editions, artist proof, AP.

Starting price: $325


Gracefully offered by Paul Bordeleau

http://www.paulbordeleau.com/

Limited screen print by Paul Bordeleau The turtle item
Limited screen print by Paul Bordeleau The turtle item
Limited screen print by Paul Bordeleau The turtle
$240

Starting bid

The turtle / screen print / Somerset Velvet Paper, News Print Grey, 250 gr.

Limited editions, artist proof, AP.

Starting price: $325


Gracefully offered by Paul Bordeleau

http://www.paulbordeleau.com/

Original pannel by Luc Bossé item
Original pannel by Luc Bossé item
Original pannel by Luc Bossé
$1

Starting bid

Before becoming a publisher and president of FBDM, Luc Bossé was a comic artist.

He brings out his archives and offers us an original board of Yves, true to himself, p.213.


Gracefully offered by Luc Bossé

https://editionspowpow.com/

Drawn & Quarterly - Bag, books and gift card item
Drawn & Quarterly - Bag, books and gift card item
Drawn & Quarterly - Bag, books and gift card
$50

Starting bid

Drawn & Quarterly has filled a tote bag illustrated by Marc Bell with six books, all new releases or upcoming publications! They have also added bookmarks, Marc Bell stickers as well as a $100 gift card for use at the D&Q store.


  • Narrow Rooms by Choi Sungmin
  • The Definitive Yokai Field Guide by Shigeru Mizuki
  • All the Cameras in My Room by Michael Deforge
  • Mary Pain by Lola Lorente
  • The Memoirs of Moominpappa by Tove Jansson
  • Appleguy & Beefwood by Ceder Van Tassel


Total value of over $300

Gracefully offered by Drawn & Quarterly

https://drawnandquarterly.com/

Conundrum - The Palace of Champions by Henriette Valium item
Conundrum - The Palace of Champions by Henriette Valium item
Conundrum - The Palace of Champions by Henriette Valium
$20

Starting bid

Conundrum offers you one of the few remaining copies of The Palace of Champions by Henriette Valium. This is an historical work that highlights this underground legend. It includes an introduction and an interview that contextualize the long career and prolific work of Valium.


Gracefully offered by Conundrum

https://conundrumpress.com/product/the-palace-of-champions/

Conundrum - 10 books item
Conundrum - 10 books item
Conundrum - 10 books
$50

Starting bid

Conundrum celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and offers you a selection of 10 books: Hot to Trot by Veronica Post, Helem by Stanley Wany, Heartless by Nina Bunjevac, The Unknown by Anna Sommer, Taxi by Aimée de Jongh, Represented Immobilized by Rick Trembles, Maladies by Henriette Valium, Monster Island 3 by Billy Mavreas, Topp by David Collier, BDQ: Essays and Interviews on Quebec Comics by Andy Brown. Offered graciously by Conundrum.
Pow Pow Press - 20 books of your choice item
Pow Pow Press - 20 books of your choice
$100

Starting bid

Incredible! You thought two sets of 10 books of your choice were not enough? Do you want to plan your holiday shopping in advance? Get ready to make your list because Pow Pow now also offers a set of 20 books of your choice! Worth over $600. Offered graciously by Éditions Pow Pow.
Renaissance - $100 gift card #1 item
Renaissance - $100 gift card #1
$20

Starting bid

Renaissance is a Quebec NPO that facilitates the socio-professional integration of individuals having difficulty entering the job market, while encouraging everyone to take concrete actions to preserve the environment. For several years, there have also been Renaisance bookstores that offer a variety of second-hand books and comics. A little tip from the FBDM team: it's useful for finding books that are no longer available in bookstores! $100 gift card redeemable at any regular branch or bookstore. Offered graciously by Renaissance.
Renaissance - $100 gift card #2 item
Renaissance - $100 gift card #2
$20

Starting bid

Renaissance is a Quebec NPO that facilitates the socio-professional integration of individuals having difficulty entering the job market, while encouraging everyone to take concrete actions to preserve the environment. For several years, there have also been Renaisance bookstores that offer a variety of second-hand books and comics. A little tip from the FBDM team: it's useful for finding books that are no longer available in bookstores! $100 gift card redeemable at any regular branch or bookstore. Offered graciously by Renaissance.
Librairie Ulysse - $140 gift certificate item
Librairie Ulysse - $140 gift certificate item
Librairie Ulysse - $140 gift certificate
$20

Starting bid

Librairie Ulysse welcomes over 100,000 travelers each year looking for quality information and advice to prepare their trips. Whether you want to dream a little or plan your next trip, you will find nearly 16,000 guides, maps, and illustrated books. $140 in gift certificates exchangeable at the bookstore located at 4176 Saint-Denis Street, Montreal, H2W 2M5. Value of $140. Offered graciously by Librairie Ulysse.
Théâtre du Rideau vert - Pair of tickets item
Théâtre du Rideau vert - Pair of tickets
$20

Starting bid

Théâtre du Rideau vert invites you to discover the 2026-2027 season programming, the first one curated by its new artistic director, Benoit McGinnis, which will be revealed on May 19th.


Pass valid for 2 tickets to a show of the 2026-2027 season


Offered by Théâtre du Rideau vert

https://rideauvert.qc.ca/

TNM - Tickets for Confessions of a child from the last century item
TNM - Tickets for Confessions of a child from the last century item
TNM - Tickets for Confessions of a child from the last century
$20

Starting bid

TNM invites you to the theater! In Confessions of a child from the last century, we recognize the literary alter ego of Michel Tremblay, so sensitive, so curious, so unique... or almost. The boy is presented through a plurality of bodies, voices and faces that belong to today's youth, also struggling with the great exaltations and small humiliations related to the transition to adulthood in a staging by René Richard Cyr.


Gift ticket for a pair of tickets for a Saturday 8:00 pm show of Confessions of a child from the last century which will be on our stage next November.


Value of $194

Offered by Théâtre du Nouveau Monde

https://2026-2027.tnm.qc.ca/2026-2027/confessions-dun-enfant-du-siecle-dernier

LE SAPIN A DES BOULES - VIP Table item
LE SAPIN A DES BOULES - VIP Table item
LE SAPIN A DES BOULES - VIP Table item
LE SAPIN A DES BOULES - VIP Table
$50

Starting bid

LE SAPIN A DES BOULES in a participative screening is more than a movie: it's a tradition... and it's the coolest Christmas party in town! It all starts with the dubbed version of the film, in French of course while 19 over-excited actors embody the Griswold family and recreate the cult scenes live with the film.


Festival SPASM offers you a VIP table for LE SAPIN A DES BOULES at Club Soda in December 2026


Offered by Festival SPASM

https://www.spasm.ca

https://lesapinadesboules.com

Jeunesses Musicales Canada - Tickets for aperitif concerts item
Jeunesses Musicales Canada - Tickets for aperitif concerts item
Jeunesses Musicales Canada - Tickets for aperitif concerts
$20

Starting bid

Jeunesses Musicales Canada invites you to add some chic to your Thursday evenings with its classical music concerts performed and commented on by the best emerging artists in the country. These concerts are presented on Thursdays at 7:00 pm and are preceded by an aperitif starting at 6:00 pm. A friendly outing that combines pleasures!


1 pair of tickets for 2 aperitif concerts of the 2026-2027 season


Value of over $100

Offered by Jeunesses Musicales Canada

https://jmcanada.ca/

Les Mauvaises herbes - Gift basket item
Les Mauvaises herbes - Gift basket item
Les Mauvaises herbes - Gift basket item
Les Mauvaises herbes - Gift basket
$20

Starting bid

Discover Les Mauvaises herbes, a Quebec company that offers you to make your own body products & household care, as well as botanical cosmetics and environmentally friendly products.


Gift basket including :

  • an eye contour cream,
  • the famous chamomile face cream,
  • a chamomile face serum


Valued at $150

Offered by Les Mauvaises herbes

https://www.lesmauvaisesherbes.com/

3 books by Louise Lambert-Lagacée item
3 books by Louise Lambert-Lagacée item
3 books by Louise Lambert-Lagacée item
3 books by Louise Lambert-Lagacée
$20

Starting bid

Nutritionist and author Louise Lambert-Lagacée offers you reflections and suggestions for better eating habits.


This set includes:

  • It's never too late to eat better: Dietary solutions tailored to seniors
  • On the menu for 65 and over
  • The new dietary challenge for women


Offered graciously by Louise Lambert-Lagacée

https://www.louise-lambert-lagace.net/

item
item
$20

Starting bid

item
item
$20

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!