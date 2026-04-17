15 years of MCAF - Extraordinary auction #2

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Fauna forest / screen print / Somerset Velvet Paper, News Print Grey, 250 gr.
Limited editions, artist proof, AP.
Starting price: $325
Gracefully offered by Paul Bordeleau
Starting bid
The turtle / screen print / Somerset Velvet Paper, News Print Grey, 250 gr.
Limited editions, artist proof, AP.
Starting price: $325
Gracefully offered by Paul Bordeleau
Starting bid
Before becoming a publisher and president of FBDM, Luc Bossé was a comic artist.
He brings out his archives and offers us an original board of Yves, true to himself, p.213.
Gracefully offered by Luc Bossé
Starting bid
Drawn & Quarterly has filled a tote bag illustrated by Marc Bell with six books, all new releases or upcoming publications! They have also added bookmarks, Marc Bell stickers as well as a $100 gift card for use at the D&Q store.
Total value of over $300
Gracefully offered by Drawn & Quarterly
Starting bid
Conundrum offers you one of the few remaining copies of The Palace of Champions by Henriette Valium. This is an historical work that highlights this underground legend. It includes an introduction and an interview that contextualize the long career and prolific work of Valium.
Gracefully offered by Conundrum
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Théâtre du Rideau vert invites you to discover the 2026-2027 season programming, the first one curated by its new artistic director, Benoit McGinnis, which will be revealed on May 19th.
Pass valid for 2 tickets to a show of the 2026-2027 season
Offered by Théâtre du Rideau vert
Starting bid
TNM invites you to the theater! In Confessions of a child from the last century, we recognize the literary alter ego of Michel Tremblay, so sensitive, so curious, so unique... or almost. The boy is presented through a plurality of bodies, voices and faces that belong to today's youth, also struggling with the great exaltations and small humiliations related to the transition to adulthood in a staging by René Richard Cyr.
Gift ticket for a pair of tickets for a Saturday 8:00 pm show of Confessions of a child from the last century which will be on our stage next November.
Value of $194
Offered by Théâtre du Nouveau Monde
https://2026-2027.tnm.qc.ca/2026-2027/confessions-dun-enfant-du-siecle-dernier
Starting bid
LE SAPIN A DES BOULES in a participative screening is more than a movie: it's a tradition... and it's the coolest Christmas party in town! It all starts with the dubbed version of the film, in French of course while 19 over-excited actors embody the Griswold family and recreate the cult scenes live with the film.
Festival SPASM offers you a VIP table for LE SAPIN A DES BOULES at Club Soda in December 2026
Offered by Festival SPASM
Starting bid
Jeunesses Musicales Canada invites you to add some chic to your Thursday evenings with its classical music concerts performed and commented on by the best emerging artists in the country. These concerts are presented on Thursdays at 7:00 pm and are preceded by an aperitif starting at 6:00 pm. A friendly outing that combines pleasures!
1 pair of tickets for 2 aperitif concerts of the 2026-2027 season
Value of over $100
Offered by Jeunesses Musicales Canada
Starting bid
Discover Les Mauvaises herbes, a Quebec company that offers you to make your own body products & household care, as well as botanical cosmetics and environmentally friendly products.
Gift basket including :
Valued at $150
Offered by Les Mauvaises herbes
Starting bid
Nutritionist and author Louise Lambert-Lagacée offers you reflections and suggestions for better eating habits.
This set includes:
Offered graciously by Louise Lambert-Lagacée
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!