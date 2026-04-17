15 years of MCAF - Extraordinary auction #2

Drawn & Quarterly has filled a tote bag illustrated by Marc Bell with six books, all new releases or upcoming publications! They have also added bookmarks, Marc Bell stickers as well as a $100 gift card for use at the D&Q store.





Narrow Rooms by Choi Sungmin

The Definitive Yokai Field Guide by Shigeru Mizuki

All the Cameras in My Room by Michael Deforge

Mary Pain by Lola Lorente

The Memoirs of Moominpappa by Tove Jansson

Appleguy & Beefwood by Ceder Van Tassel





Total value of over $300

Gracefully offered by Drawn & Quarterly

https://drawnandquarterly.com/