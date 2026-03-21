15th Anniversary of MCAF - Extraordinary Auction

Established on Mont-Royal Avenue, Librairie Le Port de tête has been at the heart of Montreal's cultural life since 2007. They offer their customers quality books, new or used, in all areas. Their strengths are literature, philosophy, humanities, arts, children's literature, comics as well as rare and out-of-print books.





1 $100 gift card redeemable at one of the two addresses on Mont-Royal East :

222 / Arts, comics, children's literature and cooking.

269 / Literature, humanities and philosophy.

Value of $100

Graciously provided by Librairie Le Port de tête

www.leportdetete.com