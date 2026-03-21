15th Anniversary of MCAF - Extraordinary Auction

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What does a Pow Pow cartoonist eat? How does an editorial meeting work? Does Luc Bossé ever sleep at night? Take advantage of this unique opportunity to meet Boum and Luc Bossé in an intimate setting. You can learn more about Boum's ongoing projects and ask him your questions.
Offered graciously by Boum and Éditions Pow Pow
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Utown (2022)
Original board 8.5 x 11 inches, ink on paper
Offered graciously by Cab
Starting bid
Utown (2022)
Original board 8.5 x 11 inches, ink on paper
Offered graciously by Cab
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La cité oblique (2022)
Original board 16 in x 20 inches, watercolor on Peterboro cardboard
Offered graciously by Christian Quesnel
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La femme aux cartes postales (2016)
Original board 11 x 17 inches, pencil on paper
Offered graciously by Jean-Paul Eid
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Memory of the FBDM (2026)
Original illustration size 11x 11, pencil and ink on paper
Graciously offered by Joe Ollmann
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What does a Pow Pow comic artist eat? How does an editorial meeting work? Does Luc Bossé ever sleep at night? Take advantage of this unique opportunity to meet Julie Delporte and Luc Bossé in an intimate setting. You can learn more about Julie Delporte's current projects and ask her questions.
Graciously offered by Julie Delporte and Éditions Pow Pow
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Published in the newspaper "The Stranger" Seattle (2000)
Original illustration size 5.5 x 7.5 inches, pencil and ink on paper
Graciously offered by Julie Doucet
Starting bid
Published in the newspaper "The Stranger" Seattle (2000)
Original illustration size 5.5 x 7.5 inches, pencil and ink on paper
Graciously offered by Julie Doucet
Starting bid
Betty Boob (2017)
Original illustration size XXX, pencil on paper
Graciously offered by Julie Rocheleau
Starting bid
Betty Boob (2017)
Original illustration XXX format, pencil on paper
Graciously offered by Julie Rocheleau
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Aventurosaure (2020)
11 x 14 inches original illustration, blue sketch and brush inking
Graciously offered by Julien Paré-Sorel
Starting bid
Rose à l’Île (2023)
11 x 17 inches original panel, pencil on paper
Graciously offered by Michel Rabagliati
Starting bid
Rose à l’Île (2023)
11 x 17 inches original panel, pencil on paper
Graciously offered by Michel Rabagliati
Starting bid
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What does a Pow Pow comic artist eat? How does an editorial meeting work? Does Luc Bossé ever sleep at night? Take this unique opportunity to meet Samuel Cantin and Luc Bossé in an intimate setting. You can learn more about Samuel Cantin's ongoing projects and ask him your questions.
Graciously offered by Samuel Cantin and Éditions Pow Pow
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Established on Mont-Royal Avenue, Librairie Le Port de tête has been at the heart of Montreal's cultural life since 2007. They offer their customers quality books, new or used, in all areas. Their strengths are literature, philosophy, humanities, arts, children's literature, comics as well as rare and out-of-print books.
1 $100 gift card redeemable at one of the two addresses on Mont-Royal East :
Value of $100
Graciously provided by Librairie Le Port de tête
Starting bid
Librairie Ulysse welcomes over 100,000 travelers each year looking for quality information and advice to prepare their trips. Whether you want to dream a little or plan your next trip, you will find nearly 16,000 guides, maps and illustrated books.
$140 in gift certificates redeemable at the bookstore located at
4176 rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, H2W 2M5
Value of $140
Graciously provided by Librairie Ulysse
Starting bid
Librairie Ulysse welcomes over 100,000 travelers each year looking for quality information and advice to prepare their trips. Whether you want to dream a little or plan your next trip, you will find nearly 16,000 guides, maps and illustrated books.
$140 in gift certificates redeemable at the bookstore located at
4176 rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, H2W 2M5
Value of $140
Graciously provided by Librairie Ulysse
Starting bid
Did you enjoy the Vil & Misérable movie?
Because reading is serious business and contraband used books are a scourge, Colonelle films offers you the chance to join the Grand Book Police with a magnificent blazer from the film!
Official costume from the Vil & Misérable film: SMALL size blazer from the Grand Book Police
Graciously provided by Colonelle films. Thanks also to JF Leblanc, Sam Cantin and Gabrielle Lauzier.
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La Rockette offers you a golden ticket valid for a year of DJs and shows! Come dance or just tap your foot (we don't judge) at will.
Valid for one person. Grants access to DJ nights and concerts for a year at La Rockette.
Graciously provided by La Rockette
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Théâtre de 4’SOUS is proud to offer a pair of tickets for one of the shows of the 26-27 season!
Visit 4sous.com to discover the schedule, starting Monday, April 27, 2026!
Value of $90
Offered graciously by Théâtre de 4’SOUS
Starting bid
Festival Pour un Instant offers you a pair of tickets for its headlining concert in the enchanting setting of one of the lilac gardens housing the largest varieties in North America. (The artist will be announced during the unveiling in mid-April.)
2 tickets for the headlining concert
Saturday, June 6, 2026 in Charlevoix at La Malbaie
Value of $70
Offered graciously by Festival Pour un Instant
Starting bid
This Morgon 2020, a true emblem of Beaujolais, is perfect to accompany a good dinner or to enrich your cellar with a timeless classic from the legendary Domaine Marcel Lapierre. An elegant tasting awaits you.
Domaine Marcel Lapierre - Morgon 2020
750 mL bottle
Offered graciously by Pierre-Alain Rodrigue
https://www.vivino.com/fr/domaine-marcel-lapierre-morgon/w/1178261?srsltid=AfmBOooE9tXevwkxIVa1jEFnjGjBOJJsvn1Rk2L_rFuIxFGaxLj1w8Hs
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