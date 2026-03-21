Festival BD de Montréal

Hosted by

Festival BD de Montréal

About this event

15th Anniversary of MCAF - Extraordinary Auction

Meeting with Boum and her publisher item
Meeting with Boum and her publisher
$50

Starting bid

What does a Pow Pow cartoonist eat? How does an editorial meeting work? Does Luc Bossé ever sleep at night? Take advantage of this unique opportunity to meet Boum and Luc Bossé in an intimate setting. You can learn more about Boum's ongoing projects and ask him your questions.


Offered graciously by Boum and Éditions Pow Pow

https://editionspowpow.com/auteur/boum

Original Cover art by Cab item
Original Cover art by Cab item
Original Cover art by Cab
$100

Starting bid

Utown (2022)

Original board 8.5 x 11 inches, ink on paper


Offered graciously by Cab

https://cabfolio.com/

Original Pannel by Cab item
Original Pannel by Cab item
Original Pannel by Cab
$100

Starting bid

Utown (2022)

Original board 8.5 x 11 inches, ink on paper


Offered graciously by Cab

https://cabfolio.com/

Original Pannel by Christian Quesnel item
Original Pannel by Christian Quesnel item
Original Pannel by Christian Quesnel
$200

Starting bid

La cité oblique (2022)

Original board 16 in x 20 inches, watercolor on Peterboro cardboard


Offered graciously by Christian Quesnel

www.facebook.com/christian.quesnel.9/

Original Pannel by Jean-Paul Eid item
Original Pannel by Jean-Paul Eid item
Original Pannel by Jean-Paul Eid
$200

Starting bid

La femme aux cartes postales (2016)

Original board 11 x 17 inches, pencil on paper


Offered graciously by Jean-Paul Eid

https://bd-eid.com/

Original Illustration by Joe Ollmann item
Original Illustration by Joe Ollmann item
Original Illustration by Joe Ollmann
$100

Starting bid

Memory of the FBDM (2026)

Original illustration size 11x 11, pencil and ink on paper


Graciously offered by Joe Ollmann

https://www.wagpress.net/

Meeting with Julie Delporte and her publisher item
Meeting with Julie Delporte and her publisher
$50

Starting bid

What does a Pow Pow comic artist eat? How does an editorial meeting work? Does Luc Bossé ever sleep at night? Take advantage of this unique opportunity to meet Julie Delporte and Luc Bossé in an intimate setting. You can learn more about Julie Delporte's current projects and ask her questions.


Graciously offered by Julie Delporte and Éditions Pow Pow

https://editionspowpow.com/auteur/julie-delporte

Original Illustration by Julie Doucet 1 item
Original Illustration by Julie Doucet 1 item
Original Illustration by Julie Doucet 1
$100

Starting bid

Published in the newspaper "The Stranger" Seattle (2000)

Original illustration size 5.5 x 7.5 inches, pencil and ink on paper


Graciously offered by Julie Doucet

https://juliedoucet.net/

Original Illustration by Julie Doucet 2 item
Original Illustration by Julie Doucet 2 item
Original Illustration by Julie Doucet 2
$100

Starting bid

Published in the newspaper "The Stranger" Seattle (2000)

Original illustration size 5.5 x 7.5 inches, pencil and ink on paper


Graciously offered by Julie Doucet

https://juliedoucet.net/

Original Illustration by Julie Rocheleau 1 item
Original Illustration by Julie Rocheleau 1 item
Original Illustration by Julie Rocheleau 1
$50

Starting bid

Betty Boob (2017)

Original illustration size XXX, pencil on paper


Graciously offered by Julie Rocheleau

https://www.jrocheleau.com/

Original Illustration by Julie Rocheleau 2 item
Original Illustration by Julie Rocheleau 2 item
Original Illustration by Julie Rocheleau 2
$50

Starting bid

Betty Boob (2017)

Original illustration XXX format, pencil on paper


Graciously offered by Julie Rocheleau

https://www.jrocheleau.com/

Original Illustration by Julien Paré-Sorel item
Original Illustration by Julien Paré-Sorel item
Original Illustration by Julien Paré-Sorel
$100

Starting bid

Aventurosaure (2020)

11 x 14 inches original illustration, blue sketch and brush inking


Graciously offered by Julien Paré-Sorel

https://julienparesorel.com/

Original Panel by Michel Rabagliati 1 item
Original Panel by Michel Rabagliati 1 item
Original Panel by Michel Rabagliati 1
$500

Starting bid

Rose à l’Île (2023)

11 x 17 inches original panel, pencil on paper


Graciously offered by Michel Rabagliati

https://michelrabagliati.com/

Original Panel by Michel Rabagliati 2 item
Original Panel by Michel Rabagliati 2 item
Original Panel by Michel Rabagliati 2
$500

Starting bid

Rose à l’Île (2023)

11 x 17 inches original panel, pencil on paper


Graciously offered by Michel Rabagliati

https://michelrabagliati.com/

Original Panel by Samuel Cantin item
Original Panel by Samuel Cantin item
Original Panel by Samuel Cantin
$50

Starting bid

Meeting with Samuel Cantin and his publisher item
Meeting with Samuel Cantin and his publisher
$50

Starting bid

What does a Pow Pow comic artist eat? How does an editorial meeting work? Does Luc Bossé ever sleep at night? Take this unique opportunity to meet Samuel Cantin and Luc Bossé in an intimate setting. You can learn more about Samuel Cantin's ongoing projects and ask him your questions.


Graciously offered by Samuel Cantin and Éditions Pow Pow

https://editionspowpow.com/auteur/samuel-cantin/

Original Panel by Xavier Cadieux 1 item
Original Panel by Xavier Cadieux 1 item
Original Panel by Xavier Cadieux 1
$100

Starting bid

Original Panel by Xavier Cadieux 2 item
Original Panel by Xavier Cadieux 2 item
Original Panel by Xavier Cadieux 2
$100

Starting bid

Original Illustration by Zviane item
Original Illustration by Zviane item
Original Illustration by Zviane item
Original Illustration by Zviane
$50

Starting bid

Éditions Michel Quintin - 10 youth books item
Éditions Michel Quintin - 10 youth books
$50

Starting bid

Pow Pow Press - Collector lot item
Pow Pow Press - Collector lot item
Pow Pow Press - Collector lot item
Pow Pow Press - Collector lot
$50

Starting bid

Pow Pow Press - Choose a selection of 10 books item
Pow Pow Press - Choose a selection of 10 books
$50

Starting bid

Front Froid - 7 Books item
Front Froid - 7 Books
$50

Starting bid

Nouvelle adresse - 7 Books item
Nouvelle adresse - 7 Books
$50

Starting bid

Librairie Planète BD - 250$ Gift Certificate item
Librairie Planète BD - 250$ Gift Certificate item
Librairie Planète BD - 250$ Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Salon du livre de Montréal 2026 item
Salon du livre de Montréal 2026
$50

Starting bid

Librairie Gallimard - 150$ Gift Card item
Librairie Gallimard - 150$ Gift Card item
Librairie Gallimard - 150$ Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Librairie Le Renard Perché - 150$ Gift Certificate item
Librairie Le Renard Perché - 150$ Gift Certificate item
Librairie Le Renard Perché - 150$ Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Librairie Le Port de tête - $100 Gift Card item
Librairie Le Port de tête - $100 Gift Card item
Librairie Le Port de tête - $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Established on Mont-Royal Avenue, Librairie Le Port de tête has been at the heart of Montreal's cultural life since 2007. They offer their customers quality books, new or used, in all areas. Their strengths are literature, philosophy, humanities, arts, children's literature, comics as well as rare and out-of-print books.


1 $100 gift card redeemable at one of the two addresses on Mont-Royal East :

  • 222 / Arts, comics, children's literature and cooking.
  • 269 / Literature, humanities and philosophy.

Value of $100

Graciously provided by Librairie Le Port de tête

www.leportdetete.com

Librairie Ulysse - $140 Gift Certificate #1 item
Librairie Ulysse - $140 Gift Certificate #1 item
Librairie Ulysse - $140 Gift Certificate #1
$50

Starting bid

Librairie Ulysse welcomes over 100,000 travelers each year looking for quality information and advice to prepare their trips. Whether you want to dream a little or plan your next trip, you will find nearly 16,000 guides, maps and illustrated books.


$140 in gift certificates redeemable at the bookstore located at

4176 rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, H2W 2M5


Value of $140

Graciously provided by Librairie Ulysse

https://www.guidesulysse.com/

Librairie Ulysse - $140 Gift Certificate #2 item
Librairie Ulysse - $140 Gift Certificate #2 item
Librairie Ulysse - $140 Gift Certificate #2
$50

Starting bid

Librairie Ulysse welcomes over 100,000 travelers each year looking for quality information and advice to prepare their trips. Whether you want to dream a little or plan your next trip, you will find nearly 16,000 guides, maps and illustrated books.


$140 in gift certificates redeemable at the bookstore located at

4176 rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, H2W 2M5


Value of $140

Graciously provided by Librairie Ulysse

https://www.guidesulysse.com/

Colonelle Films - Vil & Misérable Movie Costume item
Colonelle Films - Vil & Misérable Movie Costume item
Colonelle Films - Vil & Misérable Movie Costume item
Colonelle Films - Vil & Misérable Movie Costume
$50

Starting bid

Did you enjoy the Vil & Misérable movie?

Because reading is serious business and contraband used books are a scourge, Colonelle films offers you the chance to join the Grand Book Police with a magnificent blazer from the film!


Official costume from the Vil & Misérable film: SMALL size blazer from the Grand Book Police


Graciously provided by Colonelle films. Thanks also to JF Leblanc, Sam Cantin and Gabrielle Lauzier.

https://www.colonellefilms.com/

La Rockette - One Year of Free Entries item
La Rockette - One Year of Free Entries
$50

Starting bid

La Rockette offers you a golden ticket valid for a year of DJs and shows! Come dance or just tap your foot (we don't judge) at will.


Valid for one person. Grants access to DJ nights and concerts for a year at La Rockette.


Graciously provided by La Rockette

https://www.facebook.com/Rockettebar/

Montreal Alouettes - 2 Silver Section Tickets item
Montreal Alouettes - 2 Silver Section Tickets item
Montreal Alouettes - 2 Silver Section Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Who said comic book lovers don't like sports? If you're looking for some action this summer, why not go cheer on the Montreal Alouettes? July 26, 2026 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 2 silver tickets - Section G1, Row 22 Offered graciously by Carole Gingras and Karl Delwaide
Restaurant Le Leméac - $200 Meal Certificates #1 item
Restaurant Le Leméac - $200 Meal Certificates #1 item
Restaurant Le Leméac - $200 Meal Certificates #1
$50

Starting bid

In the dining room or on the terrace, Leméac always offers the same simple and gourmet cuisine that has made it famous. Its menu reflects the pleasures of French tradition, that of gastronomic excellence, with a touch of audacity and modernity. $200 in meal certificates exchangeable at the restaurant located at 1045 Laurier Avenue West in Montreal Value of $200 Offered graciously by Restaurant Le Leméac
Restaurant Le Leméac - $200 Meal Certificates #2 item
Restaurant Le Leméac - $200 Meal Certificates #2 item
Restaurant Le Leméac - $200 Meal Certificates #2
$50

Starting bid

In the dining room or on the terrace, Leméac always offers the same simple and gourmet cuisine that has made it famous. Its menu reflects the pleasures of French tradition, that of gastronomic excellence, with a touch of audacity and modernity. $200 in meal certificates exchangeable at the restaurant located at 1045 Laurier Avenue West in Montreal Value of $200 Offered graciously by Restaurant Le Leméac
Montréal Science Centre - 4 tickets item
Montréal Science Centre - 4 tickets
$50

Starting bid

A visit to the Montreal Science Centre allows you to ignite the spark and help future generations discover, understand, and take ownership of science and technology to build their future. An enriching family activity, with guaranteed fun for both young and old! Discover the current exhibitions: - Mini Mondo: 0-7 years - Explore & Human: 6 years and up - Fabrik2, Nanualuk and Signes de vie: 8 years and up Offered graciously by Montreal Science Centre
Mariana Mazza - Pair of tickets item
Mariana Mazza - Pair of tickets item
Mariana Mazza - Pair of tickets
$50

Starting bid

Known for her legendary fervor, comedian Mariana Mazza is unmatched! As active on stage as on screen, she is currently on tour with her 3rd one-woman-show, Foie gras, hosts Livre ouvert on ARTV, and participates in several TV shows. A multidisciplinary creator, Mariana is also an author (Montréal-Nord and Rivière-des-Prairies) and painter. FOIE GRAS 2 tickets for the performance on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 8 p.m Pratt & Whitney Canada Hall (Longueuil) Offered graciously by Mariana Mazza and Groupe Entourage
Jo Cormier - Pair of tickets item
Jo Cormier - Pair of tickets item
Jo Cormier - Pair of tickets
$50

Starting bid

Atelier Cône 10 - 2 Introductory Pottery Classes item
Atelier Cône 10 - 2 Introductory Pottery Classes item
Atelier Cône 10 - 2 Introductory Pottery Classes
$50

Starting bid

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts – 4 Passes #1 item
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts – 4 Passes #1 item
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts – 4 Passes #1
$20

Starting bid

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts – 4 Passes #2 item
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts – 4 Passes #2 item
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts – 4 Passes #2
$20

Starting bid

Cinéma Cinéma - 3 double passes item
Cinéma Cinéma - 3 double passes item
Cinéma Cinéma - 3 double passes
$20

Starting bid

Théâtre de 4’SOUS - Pair of Tickets for the 26-27 Season item
Théâtre de 4’SOUS - Pair of Tickets for the 26-27 Season item
Théâtre de 4’SOUS - Pair of Tickets for the 26-27 Season
$20

Starting bid

Théâtre de 4’SOUS is proud to offer a pair of tickets for one of the shows of the 26-27 season!

Visit 4sous.com to discover the schedule, starting Monday, April 27, 2026!


Value of $90

Offered graciously by Théâtre de 4’SOUS

https://quatsous.com/

Festival Pour un Instant - 2 Tickets item
Festival Pour un Instant - 2 Tickets item
Festival Pour un Instant - 2 Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Festival Pour un Instant offers you a pair of tickets for its headlining concert in the enchanting setting of one of the lilac gardens housing the largest varieties in North America. (The artist will be announced during the unveiling in mid-April.)


2 tickets for the headlining concert

Saturday, June 6, 2026 in Charlevoix at La Malbaie


Value of $70

Offered graciously by Festival Pour un Instant

https://www.festivalpouruninstant.ca/

Domaine Marcel Lapierre - Morgon 2020 item
Domaine Marcel Lapierre - Morgon 2020
$20

Starting bid

This Morgon 2020, a true emblem of Beaujolais, is perfect to accompany a good dinner or to enrich your cellar with a timeless classic from the legendary Domaine Marcel Lapierre. An elegant tasting awaits you.


Domaine Marcel Lapierre - Morgon 2020

750 mL bottle


Offered graciously by Pierre-Alain Rodrigue

https://www.vivino.com/fr/domaine-marcel-lapierre-morgon/w/1178261?srsltid=AfmBOooE9tXevwkxIVa1jEFnjGjBOJJsvn1Rk2L_rFuIxFGaxLj1w8Hs

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