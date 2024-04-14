Assalamualaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuhu… Alhamdulillah, after two successful years of organising an Eid Party Event for Hyderabadi Community in Vancouver/BC, Hyderabadi Muslims of Vancouver Team is back with another amazing event this year - Eid Celebrations 2024/1445 AH on 27-Apr-2024 (Sat) from 5 PM at the Richmond Jamea Masjid Gym and Amenities Room.





Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/HydVanEid2024





Please join us for a wonderful evening on the joyous occasion of Eid to celebrate the culture of Hyderabad, promote brotherhood, enjoy some delicious Hyderabadi food, participate in exciting activities and bond over stories from Hyderabad to Vancouver. We will also have special fun filled activities for kids.





Last date for sign up: 14-Apr-2024 (Sun)





Seats are limited. So, we humbly request you to sign up as early as possible. For any payment queries, please reach out to Tareq (+1-236-862-7408) or Kazim (+1-236-967-0969).





Jazak'Allah Khair,

Hyderabadi Muslims of Vancouver Team