Winter-Spring Regular Programming 2024

This group will meet together virtually for 8 weeks and in-person twice. Virtual Meetings and in-person meetings will be held on a day of the week TBD. The group will participate in the virtual Let’s Talk Science Challenge Weekly Quizzes and Design & Build Challenges. Students are expected to complete Study Handbook weekly chapters before the group session. After the quiz session, the group members will tackle that week’s Design & Build challenge and develop their group communication skills. In-person meetings in March and April in Cowansville.

