Winter-Spring Regular Programming 2024

Secondary students and adults aged 11 and up meet on Friday mornings at the Community Center in Knowlton from 9:30-11:45. Jan 26, Feb 9, Feb 23, March 15, March 29 + Museum trip TBD.
Includes all materials & instruction + museum entry fee.
Art with Carole (non-member adult)
$175
Art with Carole (member youth)
$125
Art with Carole (member adult)
$150
Friday Club (non-member)
$25
This group will meet together on five Friday mornings. Drop-offs welcome. This replaces the Tuesday 2X a month meet-up from Fall 2023.
Schedule: 2 Feb, 16 Feb, 1 March, 8 March, 22 March
Friday Club (member)
$15
This group will meet together on five Friday mornings. Drop-offs welcome. This replaces the Tuesday 2X a month meet-up from Fall 2023.
Schedule: 2 Feb, 16 Feb, 1 March, 8 March, 22 March
Spring Lab Science (non-member)
$65
Sec 1 - 5 students only. Three hands-on science activities! Build an Arduino particle meter and use it to measure air quality. Build a pocket microscope that you get to keep and use it to analyze field collected samples. Conduct a variety of water quality tests in area waterways. Attend a Science Fair in a group visit in Sherbrooke March 22-24. Go on a Science museum field trip TBD (either Musee Nature+Science Sherbrooke or other).
Schedule: Mar 22-24 (Science Fair, tbd), Apr 5, Apr 12, Apr 19 + Apr 26 museum visit date
Spring Lab Science (member)
$50
Sec 1 - 5 students only. Three hands-on science activities! Build an Arduino particle meter and use it to measure air quality. Build a pocket microscope that you get to keep and use it to analyze field collected samples. Conduct a variety of water quality tests in area waterways. Attend a Science Fair in a group visit in Sherbrooke March 22-24. Go on a Science museum field trip TBD (either Musee Nature+Science Sherbrooke or other).
Schedule: Mar 22-24 (Science Fair, tbd), Apr 5, Apr 12, Apr 19 + Apr 26 museum visit date
LTS Science Challenge
$1
This group will meet together virtually for 8 weeks and in-person twice. Virtual Meetings and in-person meetings will be held on a day of the week TBD. The group will participate in the virtual Let’s Talk Science Challenge Weekly Quizzes and Design & Build Challenges. Students are expected to complete Study Handbook weekly chapters before the group session. After the quiz session, the group members will tackle that week’s Design & Build challenge and develop their group communication skills.
In-person meetings in March and April in Cowansville.
