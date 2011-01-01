Windsor Underground Film Series - Fri, April 12, 7:30 PM at 664 Victoria

Windsor Underground Film Series (WUFS)
Screening of the 2011 Canadian Screen Award Nominated Documentary: Grinders + 2 Documentary Shorts
The Box of Life (Benjamin Cheer - 2023)
Jackson Park Band Shell (Madeline Mazak - 2021)
Q&A with Director Matt Gallagher & Oscar nominated producer Cornelia Principe
Date: April 12
Location: 664 Victoria Ave - future home of the Media Arts Community Centre
Time: 7:30 PM
Fee: $6 ($3 to Filmmakers and $3 to Centre) - at checkout the Zeffy fee is "optional" so you can delete that if you wish. Simply click "Other".
Limited Free On-site Parking
Well-lit Paid Parking:
• Private Lot across the street on Victoria
• Large street-level City of Windsor Parking Lot on Pelissier between Elliott and Park, directly behind building (enter property though wooden gate on north side of building) - $3.00 flat rate 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, Monday to Saturday
Listen to this interview about it on the Dan MacDonald Show:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/962-the-dan-macdonald-show-sou-76578042/episode/windsor-underground-film-series-164154842/