Windsor Underground Film Series - Fri, April 12, 7:30 PM at 664 Victoria

664 Victoria Ave, Windsor, ON N9A 4N2, Canada

Windsor Underground Film Series (WUFS)

Screening of the 2011 Canadian Screen Award Nominated Documentary: Grinders + 2 Documentary Shorts

The Box of Life (Benjamin Cheer - 2023)
Jackson Park Band Shell (Madeline Mazak - 2021)

 
Q&A with Director Matt Gallagher & Oscar nominated producer Cornelia Principe

Date: April 12

Location: 664 Victoria Ave - future home of the Media Arts Community Centre
Time: 7:30 PM
 
Fee: $6 ($3 to Filmmakers and $3 to Centre) - at checkout the Zeffy fee is "optional" so you can delete that if you wish.  Simply click "Other".
 
Limited Free On-site Parking
Well-lit Paid Parking:
 • Private Lot across the street on Victoria
 • Large street-level City of Windsor Parking Lot on Pelissier between Elliott and Park, directly behind building (enter property though wooden gate on north side of building) -  $3.00 flat rate 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, Monday to Saturday


Listen to this interview about it on the Dan MacDonald Show:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/962-the-dan-macdonald-show-sou-76578042/episode/windsor-underground-film-series-164154842/



