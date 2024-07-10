The Legacy Project Presents: Vol. 1

SATURDAY NIGHT IS 97% SOLD OUT. SUNDAY MATINEE IS 87% SOLD OUT. All seating is general admission - first come, first serve. For large group (6+) seating requests, please email [email protected] after purchase.
SATURDAY NIGHT IS 97% SOLD OUT. SUNDAY MATINEE IS 87% SOLD OUT. All seating is general admission - first come, first serve. For large group (6+) seating requests, please email [email protected] after purchase.
Add a donation for The Legacy Project
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!