Egbe Omo Yoruba North America 2024 Convention

Ticket admits 1 (one) individual. Ticket covers the entire convention from Friday August 9th to Saturday August 10th 2024. No other registration fee is required. This ticket option is for members of the Yoruba Association.
Ticket admits 1 (one) individual. Ticket covers the entire convention from Friday August 9th to Saturday August 10th 2024. No other registration fee is required. This ticket option is for members of the Yoruba Association.
Family Couple 2-day Convention Fee
$75
Ticket admits a couple. Please be ready to present identification if required at entrance. Ticket covers the entire convention from Friday August 9th to Saturday August 10th 2024. No other registration fee is required. This ticket option is for members of the Yoruba Association.
Ticket admits a couple. Please be ready to present identification if required at entrance. Ticket covers the entire convention from Friday August 9th to Saturday August 10th 2024. No other registration fee is required. This ticket option is for members of the Yoruba Association.
Brochure Full page 8.5`` x 11``.
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Brochure Half page
$75
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Brochure Center Spread
$1,000
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Brochure Back Cover Inside
$1,000
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Brochure Back Cover Outside
$1,500
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Brochure Back Inner Front Cover
$1,500
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Upon payment, please send art work to [email protected]. Deadline for brochure is May 31st 2024.
Add a donation for EOYNA CONVENTION
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!