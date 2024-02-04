Egbe Omo Yoruba North America 2024 Convention

Ticket admits a couple. Please be ready to present identification if required at entrance. Ticket covers the entire convention from Friday August 9th to Saturday August 10th 2024. No other registration fee is required. This ticket option is for members of the Yoruba Association.

Ticket admits a couple. Please be ready to present identification if required at entrance. Ticket covers the entire convention from Friday August 9th to Saturday August 10th 2024. No other registration fee is required. This ticket option is for members of the Yoruba Association.

More details...