16th Annual CCS Golf Tournament

Lead sponsor for the tournament on banner, program and 2 tee box signs. You will also receive 40 raffle tickets, and 16 mulligans for a foursome if you are golfing. *no golf included* You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
Signage on banner, program and 2 tee box signs *no golf included* You will also receive 20 raffle tickets, and 8 mulligans if you are golfing. You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Signage on banner, program listing, and 2 tee box signs. You will also receive 10 raffle tickets, and 4 mulligans if you are golfing. *You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.
Hole Sponsor
$500
Tee box signage and program listing *You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.
Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,500
Signage on banner, program listing, and signage at the Putting Contest
Longest Drive - Men
$1,000
Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Longest Drive event
Longest Drive - Women
$1,000
Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Longest Drive event
Closest to the Pin - Men
$1,000
Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Closest to the Pin event
Closest to the Pin - Women
$1,000
Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Closest to the Pin event
Mulligans
$5
Maximum 4 person, 16 total for a Foursome *Purchase now to avoid the line at the tournament! These may also be purchased on the day of the tournament.
Raffle Tickets
$10
10 tickets for $10 *Purchase now to avoid the line at the tournament! You may purchase additional raffle tickets on the day of the tournament.
Add a donation for Cambridge Christian School Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!