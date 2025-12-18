16th Annual Parkinson Golf Classic Online Auction, presented by Velikonja Financial of CIBC Private Wealth

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4096 Meadowbrook Dr Unit 123, London, ON N6L 1G2, Canada
Starting bid
Voucher for 1 loaf of bread per week for a year.
Valued at $380
Starting bid
Lowblaws $100 gift card (donated by Southdale and Wonderland location) and an Oster Bread Maker (donated by Real Canadian Superstore Oakridge)
Value: $200
Starting bid
4x Non-Alcoholic Beers
Beer Stein
$25 Gift card to Beer Town
Coasters
Valued at $75
Donated by Beertown White Oaks
Starting bid
$100 Remark Gift Card and Grocery Bag
*this is a physical item that requires pick up
Starting bid
This package includes the following gift cards:
$100 to Chop Steakhouse.
$30 to Lord Gainsborough
$50 to The Springs
$50 Jack Astor's (Expires July 20th, 2026)
Value of $230
Starting bid
Detox Teas (x36) and Nordic Mug plus David's Tea Cloth Bag (Valued at $110)
$25 Spicer's Bakery Gift Card
Total Value: $135
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Thaifoon Restaurant
Plus 2 Tickets to the Grand Theatre "School of Rock"
Value of $280
Starting bid
Create Balance Pilates: Gift certificate for 3 private sessions and one week all access pass (valued at $240)
Wright Hair Co: Mint Blow Dryer Brush
Pureology Hair Oil
Gift Card for a Hair Cut (expires May 27, 2027)
Valued at $300
Total Value of $540
Starting bid
$75 Moxie's Gift Card and
2 tickets to the 2026/2027 season at London Symphonia.
Valued at $210
Starting bid
2x 4-Hour Lift Tickets to Boler Mountain
Ski/Snowboard
Expires March 15th, 2027.
Weekday only. Not valid on weekends or holidays.
Value of $90
Starting bid
1 game of laser tag for 6 people.
Palasad South Location Only.
Expires June 30th, 2026
Not valid on holidays
Value of $75
Starting bid
4 Tickets to a London Majors Home Game
2026 season
$75 Moxie's Gift Card (expires Aug 30, 2026)
Total value: $125
Starting bid
$100 Metro Gift Card
Starting bid
The Blyth package includes the following:
1- Night stay at Hotel Lux
2 tickets to the Blyth Festival 2026 Summer season
2 Cowbell Brewing Tour tickets
$100 Cowbell Brewing Gift Card
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3 month membership to the Learn to Curl Program at the London Curling Club.
(program runs Monday evenings from October to December)
Value of $230
Starting bid
Family Pass for 2 adults and 4 children.
Valued at $90
Starting bid
2x Complimentary rounds of golf at Llyndinshire Golf and Country Club
Value of $100
Starting bid
4 Rounds of Golf with Power Carts at Echo Valley Golf Club
Valued at $308
Starting bid
GABETO Humidor
Cigars not included**
An exceptionally designed humidor for your Cuban cigar collection! Cuban flag design made from real wood, stained in vibrant colours, then laser cut and hand inlaid.
High gloss mirror and multiple lacquer finish.
Brass hinges and hardware.
Fully lined with premium kiln dried Spanish cedar.
1 Spanish cedar removable tray.
Solid Spanish cedar airflow grate on bottom.
2 removable Spanish cedar dividers
1 Spanish Cedar Boveda Holder
Four 84% Boveda “For Seasoning”
Four 69% or 72% Boveda packets
1 large easy-read digital hygrometer placed underneath the lid. “Fully calibratable for accuracy of proper Temperature and Relative humidity readings”
Lock and key. To keep your cigars safe.
Felt on bottom for scratch resistance.
Height 5″
Width 9.25″
Length 14.5″
Limited Edition
Value of $300
Starting bid
This package includes:
Total Value of $693
Starting bid
This package includes:
Total Value of $252
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Parkway Garden Centre
Starting bid
Certificate for Sunday Brunch for 4 people at Idlewyld Inn and Spa.
Expires Feb. 28, 2027
Excludes holidays.
Value of $185
Starting bid
$50 Unger's Market Gift Card
Starting bid
$75 Gift Certificate to Long Point Eco Adventures
Starting bid
This package includes:
Total Value of $573
Starting bid
6 General Tickets to the CNE in Toronto.
Valid for August 21st-September 7th, 2026
Valued at $180
Starting bid
2 Green Zone Tickets to the Airshow London
Valid ONLY FOR Friday August 21, 2026
Value of $220
Starting bid
The ultimate vitamin bundle for your health!
Starting bid
Donated by Gary Shaw
Valued at $300
Starting bid
This basket includes:
Value of $210
Starting bid
This basket includes:
Valued at $94
Starting bid
Foursome with Cart at Oxbow Glen Golf Course.
(Expires Nov 30, 2026)
Value of $260
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card to Joseph's Clothiers
Starting bid
2 Rounds of 18 holes with cart at Indian Hills Golf Club
Value of $160
Starting bid
If you are confused at all with your golf game a
Supervised Practice Session will provide you with the
opportunity to ask questions and get answers, while
having the chance to practice under the watchful eye of a
professional coach.
60-Minute Supervised Practice Session with Derek Highley
and Medium Bucket of Practice Balls
Value of $50
Starting bid
$65 Museum London\ Shop Gift Card
Starting bid
4 General Admission tickets to the Royal Ontario Museum
Value of $100
Starting bid
2 Tickets to a OHL Brantford Bulldogs game for the 26/27 season, in Brantford.
$100 Kelseys Roadhouse Giftcard
Value of $200
Starting bid
Gift Basket from Angelo's Italian Bakery Market
Valued at $150
Starting bid
This Package Includes:
Starting bid
This package includes:
Starting bid
Foursome with Cart at West Haven Golf and Country Club
Valued at ***
Starting bid
2 Tickets to "Classical Albums Live" at Centennial Hall on November 21st, 2026
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Beetle Juice on Saturday, September 12, 2026, 7:30PM at Canada Life Place in London, ON.
Value of $125
Starting bid
Please read the description:
A Reservation fee in the amount of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at time of reservation. This fee will be the responsibility of the winning bidder!
Starting bid
Fruit Basket from Sunripe (North London)
Winner will be given the contact to arrange pick up from the store location to ensure the fruit basket is fresh*
Value of $40
Starting bid
Picture coming soon...
Valued at $175
Starting bid
Foursome with cart at The Oakes Golf Club in Komoka ON.
Available to use on Monday, Tues, or Wednesdays (2026 Season)
Not available on Holidays.
Value of $600
Starting bid
Certificate for one round of golf for 4 people, including carts.
Valid for the 2026 Season.
Value of
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