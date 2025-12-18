Hosted by

Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario

About this event

16th Annual Parkinson Golf Classic Online Auction, presented by Velikonja Financial of CIBC Private Wealth

Pick-up location

4096 Meadowbrook Dr Unit 123, London, ON N6L 1G2, Canada

Bread for a Year donated by Cobs Bread item
Bread for a Year donated by Cobs Bread
$10

Starting bid

Voucher for 1 loaf of bread per week for a year.

Valued at $380

$100 Loblaws Gift Card Plus Oster Bread Maker item
$100 Loblaws Gift Card Plus Oster Bread Maker item
$100 Loblaws Gift Card Plus Oster Bread Maker
$5

Starting bid

Lowblaws $100 gift card (donated by Southdale and Wonderland location) and an Oster Bread Maker (donated by Real Canadian Superstore Oakridge)


Value: $200

Beertown Gift Basket item
Beertown Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

4x Non-Alcoholic Beers

Beer Stein

$25 Gift card to Beer Town

Coasters


Valued at $75


Donated by Beertown White Oaks

$100 Remark Gift Card and Grocery Bag item
$100 Remark Gift Card and Grocery Bag
$5

Starting bid

$100 Remark Gift Card and Grocery Bag

*this is a physical item that requires pick up

Dining Package #1 item
Dining Package #1
$5

Starting bid

This package includes the following gift cards:

$100 to Chop Steakhouse.

$30 to Lord Gainsborough

$50 to The Springs

$50 Jack Astor's (Expires July 20th, 2026)


Value of $230



Davids Tea and Spicer's Bakery item
Davids Tea and Spicer's Bakery
$5

Starting bid

Detox Teas (x36) and Nordic Mug plus David's Tea Cloth Bag (Valued at $110)

$25 Spicer's Bakery Gift Card


Total Value: $135


London Dinner and Show Package item
London Dinner and Show Package
$5

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Thaifoon Restaurant
Plus 2 Tickets to the Grand Theatre "School of Rock"

Value of $280

Create Balance Pilates and Wright Hair Co item
Create Balance Pilates and Wright Hair Co item
Create Balance Pilates and Wright Hair Co item
Create Balance Pilates and Wright Hair Co
$10

Starting bid

Create Balance Pilates: Gift certificate for 3 private sessions and one week all access pass (valued at $240)


Wright Hair Co: Mint Blow Dryer Brush

Pureology Hair Oil

Gift Card for a Hair Cut (expires May 27, 2027)

Valued at $300


Total Value of $540

London Dinner and a Show #2 item
London Dinner and a Show #2
$5

Starting bid

$75 Moxie's Gift Card and

2 tickets to the 2026/2027 season at London Symphonia.


Valued at $210

Boler Mountain item
Boler Mountain
$5

Starting bid

2x 4-Hour Lift Tickets to Boler Mountain

Ski/Snowboard

Expires March 15th, 2027.

Weekday only. Not valid on weekends or holidays.


Value of $90

Laser Tag at the Palasad item
Laser Tag at the Palasad
$5

Starting bid

1 game of laser tag for 6 people.

Palasad South Location Only.

Expires June 30th, 2026

Not valid on holidays


Value of $75

London Majors Game and Dinner item
London Majors Game and Dinner
$5

Starting bid

4 Tickets to a London Majors Home Game

2026 season

$75 Moxie's Gift Card (expires Aug 30, 2026)


Total value: $125


$100 Metro Gift Card item
$100 Metro Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$100 Metro Gift Card

Play, Dine and Stay Blyth Package item
Play, Dine and Stay Blyth Package
$10

Starting bid

The Blyth package includes the following:

1- Night stay at Hotel Lux

2 tickets to the Blyth Festival 2026 Summer season

2 Cowbell Brewing Tour tickets

$100 Cowbell Brewing Gift Card


Valued at $500

Learn to Curl with The London Curling Club item
Learn to Curl with The London Curling Club
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3 month membership to the Learn to Curl Program at the London Curling Club.

(program runs Monday evenings from October to December)


Value of $230

London Children's Museum Family Pass item
London Children's Museum Family Pass
$5

Starting bid

Family Pass for 2 adults and 4 children.


Valued at $90

Llyndinshire Golf and Country Club item
Llyndinshire Golf and Country Club
$5

Starting bid

2x Complimentary rounds of golf at Llyndinshire Golf and Country Club


Value of $100

Echo Valley Golf Club item
Echo Valley Golf Club
$5

Starting bid

4 Rounds of Golf with Power Carts at Echo Valley Golf Club


Valued at $308

Gabeto Humidor from Baracoa Tobacconist item
Gabeto Humidor from Baracoa Tobacconist item
Gabeto Humidor from Baracoa Tobacconist
$5

Starting bid

GABETO Humidor

Cigars not included**

An exceptionally designed humidor for your Cuban cigar collection! Cuban flag design made from real wood, stained in vibrant colours, then laser cut and hand inlaid.

High gloss mirror and multiple lacquer finish.
Brass hinges and hardware.
Fully lined with premium kiln dried Spanish cedar.
1 Spanish cedar removable tray.
Solid Spanish cedar airflow grate on bottom.
2 removable Spanish cedar dividers
1 Spanish Cedar Boveda Holder
Four 84% Boveda “For Seasoning”
Four 69% or 72% Boveda packets
1 large easy-read digital hygrometer placed underneath the lid. “Fully calibratable for accuracy of proper Temperature and Relative humidity readings”
Lock and key. To keep your cigars safe.
Felt on bottom for scratch resistance.
Height 5″
Width 9.25″
Length 14.5″
Limited Edition


Value of $300

Fun in Niagara Falls item
Fun in Niagara Falls item
Fun in Niagara Falls
$10

Starting bid

This package includes:


  • Niagara Falls Whirlpool Boat Jet Tours for 2 (value of $157) Valid for the 2026 Season.
  • Niagara Parks Pass for 2 (value of $442) No expiry.
  • Niagara City Cruises Voyage of the Falls Boat Tour for 2 (valued of $94) Valid for the 2026 Season.


Total Value of $693

Family Fun In Niagara Falls item
Family Fun In Niagara Falls item
Family Fun In Niagara Falls
$10

Starting bid

This package includes:

  • 4 Passes to Bird Kingdom (Value of $92) No Expiry.
  • 4 Passes to the Skylon Tower (Value of $160) Expires December 2026.

Total Value of $252


$50 Parkway Garden Centre item
$50 Parkway Garden Centre
$5

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Parkway Garden Centre

Brunch for 4 at Idlewyld Inn and Spa item
Brunch for 4 at Idlewyld Inn and Spa
$5

Starting bid

Certificate for Sunday Brunch for 4 people at Idlewyld Inn and Spa.

Expires Feb. 28, 2027

Excludes holidays.


Value of $185

$50 Unger's Market Gift Card item
$50 Unger's Market Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$50 Unger's Market Gift Card

$75 Gift Certificate to Long Point Eco Adventures item
$75 Gift Certificate to Long Point Eco Adventures
$5

Starting bid

$75 Gift Certificate to Long Point Eco Adventures

Toronto Package for 2! item
Toronto Package for 2!
$10

Starting bid

This package includes:

  • 2 passes to the CN Tower (Value of $94) Expires Feb 16, 2027
  • 2 Toronto City Cruises "60-Minute Sightseeing Harbour Tickets" (Value of $69) Valid for the 2026 Season.
  • 2 Tickets to the Art Gallery of Ontario (Value of $60) Expires September 30, 2026.
  • 2 Round Trip Travel Tickets from Robert Q (valued at $350) Expires May 31st, 2027

Total Value of $573

CNE passes for 6 item
CNE passes for 6
$10

Starting bid

6 General Tickets to the CNE in Toronto.

Valid for August 21st-September 7th, 2026


Valued at $180

Air Show London Tickets item
Air Show London Tickets
$10

Starting bid

2 Green Zone Tickets to the Airshow London

Valid ONLY FOR Friday August 21, 2026


Value of $220



Healthy Planet Vitamin Bundle item
Healthy Planet Vitamin Bundle
$5

Starting bid

The ultimate vitamin bundle for your health!


"Northern Lights" Signed Lithograph by Rod Frederick item
"Northern Lights" Signed Lithograph by Rod Frederick
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Gary Shaw


Valued at $300

Nova Vita Basket with Cut and Blow Dry item
Nova Vita Basket with Cut and Blow Dry item
Nova Vita Basket with Cut and Blow Dry
$5

Starting bid

This basket includes:

  • Blow Dry Voucher
  • Hair Cut Voucher
  • Various sample sized hair products

Value of $210

Booster Juice Basket item
Booster Juice Basket
$5

Starting bid

This basket includes:

  • Booster Juice Strawberry Whey Protein
  • Ranch Clean Beans
  • 3x Grenade Protein Bars
  • Strawberry Stress Toy
  • Lime Protein Chips
  • Yellow Booster Juice Tumbler Cup
  • Purple Booster Juice Tote Bag
  • Two Free Smoothie Coupons

Valued at $94

Foursome at Oxbow Glen Golf Course item
Foursome at Oxbow Glen Golf Course
$5

Starting bid

Foursome with Cart at Oxbow Glen Golf Course.

(Expires Nov 30, 2026)


Value of $260

$250 Gift Card to Joseph's Clothiers item
$250 Gift Card to Joseph's Clothiers
$5

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card to Joseph's Clothiers

2 Rounds of Golf at Indian Hills Golf Club item
2 Rounds of Golf at Indian Hills Golf Club
$5

Starting bid

2 Rounds of 18 holes with cart at Indian Hills Golf Club


Value of $160

Supervised Practice Session at Canadian Fade Golf Academy item
Supervised Practice Session at Canadian Fade Golf Academy
$5

Starting bid

If you are confused at all with your golf game a

Supervised Practice Session will provide you with the

opportunity to ask questions and get answers, while

having the chance to practice under the watchful eye of a

professional coach.


60-Minute Supervised Practice Session with Derek Highley
and Medium Bucket of Practice Balls


Value of $50

$65 Museum London\ Shop Gift Card item
$65 Museum London\ Shop Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$65 Museum London\ Shop Gift Card

4 Tickets to the Royal Ontario Museum item
4 Tickets to the Royal Ontario Museum
$5

Starting bid

4 General Admission tickets to the Royal Ontario Museum


Value of $100

Brantford Bulldogs and $100 Kelsey Roadhouse Gift Card item
Brantford Bulldogs and $100 Kelsey Roadhouse Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

2 Tickets to a OHL Brantford Bulldogs game for the 26/27 season, in Brantford.

$100 Kelseys Roadhouse Giftcard


Value of $200


Angelo's Italian Bakery Market Gift Basket item
Angelo's Italian Bakery Market Gift Basket item
Angelo's Italian Bakery Market Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Angelo's Italian Bakery Market


Valued at $150


Port Stanley Package
$5

Starting bid

This Package Includes:

  • $200 towards a stay at Inn on the Harbour
  • 2 Tickets to a show at Port Stanley Festival Theatre (Summer 2026 Season)
  • ****Golf at Kettle Creek Golf Club
Dorchester Golf Package
$5

Starting bid

This package includes:

  • 4 Golf fees at Dorchester Golf and Country Club (12 holes, no cart)
  • *****
Foursome with Cart at West Haven item
Foursome with Cart at West Haven
$5

Starting bid

Foursome with Cart at West Haven Golf and Country Club


Valued at ***

"Classical Albums Live" at Centennial Hall
$5

Starting bid

2 Tickets to "Classical Albums Live" at Centennial Hall on November 21st, 2026


2 Tickets to "Beetle Juice" At Canada Life Place item
2 Tickets to "Beetle Juice" At Canada Life Place
$5

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Beetle Juice on Saturday, September 12, 2026, 7:30PM at Canada Life Place in London, ON.


Value of $125

Cancun Cards- 5 Days/4 Nights Accommodations in Cancun item
Cancun Cards- 5 Days/4 Nights Accommodations in Cancun
$5

Starting bid

Please read the description:

  • 5 days/4 nights of accommodations in Cancun, Mexico for up to two adults and two children under the age of 12
  • Stay at either Sunset Royal Beach Resort (https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/es/sunset-royal-beach-resort/) or Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club (https://www.sunsetworldresorts.com/es/sunset-marina-resort/), both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone
  • Ground transportation from the airport to the hotel
  • Stay at One/Play at Four Benefits: During your stay, enjoy the amenities at all four of our Cancun resorts: Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina Resort and Yacht Club, Laguna Suites, and the Ocean Spa Hotel. There is a complimentary shuttle that runs all day, every day, between all four of the resorts.

A Reservation fee in the amount of $99 USD and Mexican daily government taxes will be collected at time of reservation. This fee will be the responsibility of the winning bidder!

Sunripe Fruit Basket item
Sunripe Fruit Basket
$5

Starting bid

Fruit Basket from Sunripe (North London)


Winner will be given the contact to arrange pick up from the store location to ensure the fruit basket is fresh*


Value of $40

Lindt Chocolate Basket item
Lindt Chocolate Basket
$5

Starting bid

Picture coming soon...


Valued at $175

Foursome with Cart at The Oaks Golf Club item
Foursome with Cart at The Oaks Golf Club
$5

Starting bid

Foursome with cart at The Oakes Golf Club in Komoka ON.

Available to use on Monday, Tues, or Wednesdays (2026 Season)

Not available on Holidays.


Value of $600

Foursome with Cart at Riverbend Golf Club
$5

Starting bid

Certificate for one round of golf for 4 people, including carts.

Valid for the 2026 Season.


Value of

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