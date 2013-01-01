Rotary Shortbread & Chocolate Sale

The Rotary Club of Oshawa is excited to continue our partnership with Sheena's Scottish Shortbread & Williams Chocolate for our 2023 Holiday Season fundraising.





Sheena's Scottish Shortbread was founded in 2013. Their authentic handmade shortbread is produced from a 100 year old unique family recipe, in Mississauga, ON. It's origins are traced to the small town of Kirkintilloch, Scotland.





Williams Chocolate has been a family-run business since 1985, made locally in neighbouring Whitby, ON. Their award wining Belgian Chocolates are hand-crafted in fine European tradition.





Payment (Credit Card Only)





If you DO NOT wish to donate any funds to 'Zeffy', our FREE platform provider, please do the following:





At Checkout, where it says "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! 🇨🇦" - Select 'Other' from the drop down menu, and type 0.00. You will then only be charged for the items selected.





Pick-up & Delivery





Pick-up Dates & Location:

Dec. 15th - 12pm- 2pm at Wendel Clark's Restaurant - 67 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4S3

Dec. 18th - 12pm- 2pm at Wendel Clark's Restaurant - 67 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4S3





Delivery Option: (A $5.00 fee applies for each delivery)

Delivery Items will be go out the week of Dec. 18th. (On various days with the option of 9am-1pm & 1pm-5pm)

Delivery is available for Bowmanville, Courtice, Oshawa, & Whitby ONLY.

Note - We will attempt to email or call you in advance with the date.