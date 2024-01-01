Pilot Butte Arts
Mosaic Garden Pole with Solar Light

222 Diamond Pl, Pilot Butte, SK S0G 3Z0, Canada

Create a colourful 36” garden post with a solar light on top in this 4 week intermediate mosaic class. Poles are created on a 4” diameter pvc pipe.  You will have 2 designs to choose from  and a choice of colour palette.  You’ll get experience using nippers and other tools as well as learn how to grout. Note: Exterior grade products will be used, including silicone, which has an odour. Installation hardware is included.You will be contacted prior to class to choose your design & colour palette, so tile can be ordered.

