Mosaic Garden Pole with Solar Light

Create a colourful 36” garden post with a solar light on top in this 4 week intermediate mosaic class. Poles are created on a 4” diameter pvc pipe. You will have 2 designs to choose from and a choice of colour palette. You’ll get experience using nippers and other tools as well as learn how to grout. Note: Exterior grade products will be used, including silicone, which has an odour. Installation hardware is included.You will be contacted prior to class to choose your design & colour palette, so tile can be ordered.