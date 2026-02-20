17th Annual CCS Golf Tournament

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About this event
Lead sponsor for the tournament on banner, program and 2 tee box signs. You will also receive 40 raffle tickets, and 16 mulligans for a foursome if you are golfing. *no golf included* You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.
Signage on banner, program and 2 tee box signs *no golf included* You will also receive 20 raffle tickets, and 8 mulligans if you are golfing. You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.
Signage on banner, program listing, and 2 tee box signs. You will also receive 10 raffle tickets, and 4 mulligans if you are golfing. *You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.
Tee box signage and program listing *You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.
Signage on banner, program listing, and signage at the Putting Contest
Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Longest Drive event
Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Longest Drive event
Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Closest to the Pin event
Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Closest to the Pin event
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