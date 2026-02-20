Cambridge Christian School Society

Hosted by

Cambridge Christian School Society

About this event

17th Annual CCS Golf Tournament

269 German School Rd

Brant, ON N3L 3E1, Canada

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Lead sponsor for the tournament on banner, program and 2 tee box signs. You will also receive 40 raffle tickets, and 16 mulligans for a foursome if you are golfing. *no golf included* You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Signage on banner, program and 2 tee box signs *no golf included* You will also receive 20 raffle tickets, and 8 mulligans if you are golfing. You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Signage on banner, program listing, and 2 tee box signs. You will also receive 10 raffle tickets, and 4 mulligans if you are golfing. *You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.

Hole Sponsor
$500

Tee box signage and program listing *You will receive a payment receipt for advertising expenses. If you wish to receive a donation receipt, please donate using the option at the end of the page.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,000

Signage on banner, program listing, and signage at the Putting Contest

Longest Drive - Men
$1,000

Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Longest Drive event

Longest Drive - Women
$1,000

Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Longest Drive event

Closest to the Pin - Men
$1,000

Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Closest to the Pin event

Closest to the Pin - Women
$1,000

Signage on banner, program listing, and signage by the Closest to the Pin event

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