17th Annual Gala and Screening

About this event
Access to Spectrum Productions' Annual Gala & Screening at the Rialto Theatre, including the film screening, gala activities, and celebration. Food and drinks will be available throughout the evening.
Discounted student access to Spectrum Productions' Annual Gala & Screening at the Rialto Theatre, including the film screening and gala activities. Food and drinks will be available throughout the evening.
Access to the livestream of Spectrum Productions' Annual Gala & Screening from anywhere. A viewing link will be sent prior to the event.
Discounted student access to the livestream of Spectrum Productions' Annual Gala & Screening from anywhere. A viewing link will be sent prior to the event.
$
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