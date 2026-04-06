Productions Spectrum

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Productions Spectrum

About this event

17th Annual Gala and Screening

Rialto Theater

5723 Av. du Parc, Montréal, QC H2V 4H2, Canada

General Admission
$25

Access to Spectrum Productions' Annual Gala & Screening at the Rialto Theatre, including the film screening, gala activities, and celebration. Food and drinks will be available throughout the evening.

Student Admission
$20

Discounted student access to Spectrum Productions' Annual Gala & Screening at the Rialto Theatre, including the film screening and gala activities. Food and drinks will be available throughout the evening.

Virtual Attendance - General Admission
$25

Access to the livestream of Spectrum Productions' Annual Gala & Screening from anywhere. A viewing link will be sent prior to the event.

Virtual Attendance - Student Admission
$20

Discounted student access to the livestream of Spectrum Productions' Annual Gala & Screening from anywhere. A viewing link will be sent prior to the event.

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