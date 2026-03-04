The Bridge Hospice 17th Annual Golf Tournament, Saturday July 18th

About this event
**Must be a Warkworth Golf Club Member. Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $50 Charitable tax receipt, Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)
Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $50 Charitable tax receipt, Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)
**All 4 players must be Warkworth Golf Club Members. Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $200 Charitable tax receipt (for individual tax receipts your must pay separately), Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)
Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $200 Charitable tax receipt (for individual tax receipts your must pay separately), Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)
**Must be a Warkworth Golf Club Member. Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $50 Charitable tax receipt, Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)
Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $50 Charitable tax receipt, Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)
**All 4 players must be Warkworth Golf Club Members. Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $200 Charitable tax receipt (for individual tax receipts you must pay separately), Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)
Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $200 Charitable tax receipt (for individual tax receipts you must pay separately), Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)
Add on your Golf Tournament Passport to take part in our Fairway & Putting Contests! ⛳
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