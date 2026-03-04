The Bridge Hospice

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The Bridge Hospice

About this event

The Bridge Hospice 17th Annual Golf Tournament, Saturday July 18th

14267A Northumberland County Rd 29

Warkworth, ON K0K 3K0, Canada

Club Member Registration Single - Early Bird
$90
Available until Jul 6

**Must be a Warkworth Golf Club Member. Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $50 Charitable tax receipt, Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)

Non-Club Member Registration - Single Early Bird
$130
Available until Jul 6

Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $50 Charitable tax receipt, Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)

Group of 4 Club Members - Early Bird
$360
Available until Jul 6
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

**All 4 players must be Warkworth Golf Club Members. Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $200 Charitable tax receipt (for individual tax receipts your must pay separately), Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)

Group of 4 Non-Club Member - Early Bird
$520
Available until Jul 6
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $200 Charitable tax receipt (for individual tax receipts your must pay separately), Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)

Club Member Registration - Single
$100

**Must be a Warkworth Golf Club Member. Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $50 Charitable tax receipt, Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)

Non-Club Member Registration - Single
$140

Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $50 Charitable tax receipt, Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)

Group of 4 Club Member Registration
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

**All 4 players must be Warkworth Golf Club Members. Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $200 Charitable tax receipt (for individual tax receipts you must pay separately), Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)

Group of 4 Non-Club Member Registration
$560
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Set tee times, 18 Holes with Cart, Takeaway Lunch, $200 Charitable tax receipt (for individual tax receipts you must pay separately), Memory Lane. Don't forget to add on your Passport for $20 to take part in our Fairway and Putting Contests! (add on at the bottom of page)

17th Annual Golf Tournament Passport
$20

Add on your Golf Tournament Passport to take part in our Fairway & Putting Contests! ⛳

Add a donation for The Bridge Hospice

$

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