Matters of History

Hosted by

Matters of History

About this event

18 October 2025 ST. JOHN'S, Fallen Heroes: Their Journey Home

208 Gower St

St. John's, NL A1C 1P9, Canada

General Admission
$25

Seating is first come first serve. Doors open at 6:00

*Donation to the ticket app Zeffy is optional - not necessary - at the time of purchase

Military, Military family, Veterans, Seniors
$15

Seating is first come first serve. Doors open at 6:00.

*Donation to the ticket app Zeffy is optional - not necessary - at the time of purchase

Children under 16
Free

Seating is first come first serve. Doors open at 6:00

*Donation to the ticket app Zeffy is optional - not necessary - at the time of purchase

Add a donation for Matters of History

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!