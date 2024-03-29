New Youth Membership

You must be under 18, but you get all the same benefits as a participating member. You must be a resident of Saskatchewan and be an active participant in the Saskatchewan Country Music Industry as a performer, musician, songwriter or in a business that supports the performance, production, distribution or marketing of Saskatchewan Country Music.

You must be under 18, but you get all the same benefits as a participating member. You must be a resident of Saskatchewan and be an active participant in the Saskatchewan Country Music Industry as a performer, musician, songwriter or in a business that supports the performance, production, distribution or marketing of Saskatchewan Country Music.

seeMoreDetailsMobile