The Cystic Fibrosis Golf Tournament (1)

This package does not include golf. The object is to hit the longest and straightest drive during the course of play. In order to win the contest, a golfer’s shot must be in the fairway when it comes to rest. A marker is provided by the golf course to mark the distance of the longest drive and identify the winner.

This package does not include golf. The object is to hit the longest and straightest drive during the course of play. In order to win the contest, a golfer’s shot must be in the fairway when it comes to rest. A marker is provided by the golf course to mark the distance of the longest drive and identify the winner.

seeMoreDetailsMobile