Gaden Choling
Lo Jong and Tong Len Commentary and Practice
637 Christie St
Toronto, ON M6G 3E6, Canada
Tier 1 in person
CA$40
Please note, tiered pricing is based on the needs of the individual ticket holder.
Please note, tiered pricing is based on the needs of the individual ticket holder.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Tier 2 in person
CA$25
add
Tier 3 in person
CA$15
add
Tier 1 Zoom
CA$40
Zoom tickets are for zoom only.
Zoom tickets are for zoom only.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Tier 2 Zoom
CA$25
add
Tier 3 zoom
CA$15
add
Dana For Rinpoche
CA$10
Please add the number of Dana for Rinpoche in the ticket selection.
Please add the number of Dana for Rinpoche in the ticket selection.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout