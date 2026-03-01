Hosted by

Second Chance Kids

18th Annual SCK Golf Tournament (copy)

318494 Grey Rd 1

Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N4, Canada

Individual Golf Registration
$150
Individual Golf Registration Legacy Ridge Club Member
$125

This ticket is for registrants who have a membership at Legacy Ridge Golf Club.

Team Golf Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket is for registration of a team of 4.

Golf Registration With Sponsorship
Free

This ticket is for registrants whose golf registration is included with a sponsorship.

Sponsorship - Sign Sponsor
$200

Sign Sponsors receive signage on hole

Sponsorship - Silver Sponsor
$500

Silver Sponsors receive Sponsorship Signage, Logo displayed on Social Media and at Event. One (1) 2-for-1 green fee with cart for the 2025 season at Legacy Ridge.

Sponsorship - Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Gold Sponsors receive Sponsorship Signage, Logo displayed on Social Media and at Event. One(1) tournament entry with cart and One(1) 2-for-1 green fee with cart for the 2025 season at Legacy Ridge.

Sponsorship - Diamond Sponsor
$2,000

Diamond Sponsors receive Sponsorship Signage, Logo displayed on Social Media and at the Event. Two (2) tournament entries with cart and two (2) 2-for-1 green fee with cart for the 2025 season at Legacy Ridge

Sponsorship - Platinum
$4,000

Platinum Sponsors receive Sponsorship Signage, Logo displayed on Social Media and at Event. Four (4) tournament entries with cart and four (4) 2-for-1 green fee with cart for the 2025 season at Legacy Ridge.

