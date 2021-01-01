Votive Dance presents: Don't Wake The Lions





Choreography by Catherine Hayward (Calgary), featuring live jazz music composed by Tom Richards (Halifax/Toronto).





July 6 @ 8pm & July 7 @ 4pm

Neptune Theatre - Scotiabank Stage, 1593 Argyle St, Hfx





Featuring dance artists: Isaac Abriel, Kathleen Doherty, Michèle King, Stephanie Mitro, Liliona Quarmyne





With live jazz music performed by: Tom Richards (piano & trombone), Mark Adam (drums), Gabriella Ciurcovich (bass)





Don't Wake The Lions is a rhythmic, grounded, and physical piece, performed with live music, rooted in contemporary jazz and tap dance. First premiered in Halifax in 2021, Votive Dance is excited to be bringing this incredible show back to the stage!





"Recognize the rumblings of the lion at your core, awakening inside you."





Votive Dance is grateful to work in Kjipuktuk, on the ancestral and unceded territory land of the Mi'kmaw people.