19th Annual CYCLING FOR SEAFARERS Sponsors

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About this event
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Exclusive Event Naming Rights
Largest Logo Placement
Opening Ceremony Recognition
Opportunity to Speak
Logo on Official Event Jersey
Finish Line Banner
Website Recognition
Landing Page Recognition
Press Releases
Social Media Campaign
Corporate Team Entry
Post-Event Impact Report
Large Logo
Event Jersey
Website
Social Media
Booth Space
Recognition Throughout Event
Corporate Team
Website
Social Media
Signage
Team Entry
Recognition
Website
Social Media
Event Signage
Help provide a welcoming post-ride barbecue for cyclists, volunteers, families, and community supporters.3
Keep riders and volunteers energized with coffee and refreshments before the ride begins.
Support a dedicated recovery area where riders can rest, rehydrate, and recharge after completing the ride.
Help keep participants safely hydrated by supporting water stations along the cycling route.
Support essential safety measures, signage, supplies, and resources that help protect riders and volunteers.
Help equip and support the volunteers whose time and dedication make the event possible.
Support professional photography that captures the event, celebrates participants, and strengthens future promotion.
Help amplify the event through digital storytelling, promotional content, and increased community awareness.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!