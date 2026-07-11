Cyclists in the foreground celebrate with a trophy, while a blue house forms the background.
The Mission to Seafarers in the Diocese of New Westminster

Hosted by

The Mission to Seafarers in the Diocese of New Westminster

About this event

19th Annual CYCLING FOR SEAFARERS Sponsors

401 E Waterfront Rd

Vancouver, BC V6A 4G9, Canada

Sort by category

PRESENTINGSPONSOR
$10,000

Exclusive Event Naming Rights

Largest Logo Placement

Opening Ceremony Recognition

Opportunity to Speak

Logo on Official Event Jersey

Finish Line Banner

Website Recognition

Landing Page Recognition

Press Releases

Social Media Campaign

Corporate Team Entry

Post-Event Impact Report

GOLD SPONSOR item
GOLD SPONSOR
$7,500

Large Logo

Event Jersey

Website

Social Media

Booth Space

Recognition Throughout Event

Corporate Team

SILVER SPONSOR item
SILVER SPONSOR
$5,000

Website

Social Media

Signage

Team Entry

Recognition

BRONZE SPONSOR item
BRONZE SPONSOR
$2,500

Website

Social Media

Event Signage

BBQ Sponsor item
BBQ Sponsor
$2,250

Help provide a welcoming post-ride barbecue for cyclists, volunteers, families, and community supporters.3

Coffee Sponsor item
Coffee Sponsor
$1,000

Keep riders and volunteers energized with coffee and refreshments before the ride begins.

Ride Recovery Station Sponsor item
Ride Recovery Station Sponsor
$1,500

Support a dedicated recovery area where riders can rest, rehydrate, and recharge after completing the ride.

Water Station Sponsor item
Water Station Sponsor
$1,250

Help keep participants safely hydrated by supporting water stations along the cycling route.

Safety Sponsor item
Safety Sponsor
$2,000

Support essential safety measures, signage, supplies, and resources that help protect riders and volunteers.

Volunteer Sponsor item
Volunteer Sponsor
$1,250

Help equip and support the volunteers whose time and dedication make the event possible.

Photography Sponsor item
Photography Sponsor
$1,750

Support professional photography that captures the event, celebrates participants, and strengthens future promotion.

Media Sponsor item
Media Sponsor
$1,750

Help amplify the event through digital storytelling, promotional content, and increased community awareness.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!