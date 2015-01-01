Special Delivery in partnership with PuSh Festival - January 28: Juan Ignacio Tula

Join us for a Special Delivery workshop by Juan Ignacio Tula in partnership with PuSh International Performing Arts Festival.

Juan will be performing his work Instante as part of PuSh both live+online at The Dance Centre January 26 - 28 (January 29 an online only performance will be available)

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 10am - 1pm

Location: The Startup Studio at The Post (110 - 750 Hamilton St., Vancouver)

Cost: $20*

*TSV Class cards are not accepted for Special Delivery workshops



Class Description:

This masterclass is an approach around perpetual motion for varied artists in theater, dance, circus, and other performance mediums. In this workshop, through spiral principles with an approach to different gyratory dances, we will work on how to produce centrifugal force and how to play with it. We will carry out work that is introspective as well as external, which we will each share at our own pace.

At times, alone or in couples, with objects or just with our bodies. At other timesspinning and eventually motionless. The main goal of this workshop are to increase ourfocus and self-management of our bearings and of ourselves.



Teacher Description:

Born in Argentina, Juan Ignacio Tula is a graduate from the Center National des Arts Du Cirque de Châlons in Champagne. Between 2015 and 2019 he developed numerous projects with the company MPTA-Mathurin Bolze, including his works with Stefan Kinsman, Somnium and Santa Madera, and then his solo, Instante. In 2019, he founded the independent company Cie7bis in Lyon to develop his research on the cyr wheel apparatus, and to find new ways of collaboration between Europe and South America to promote circus practice.

https://www.cie7bis.com/





Photographer Credits: Les Soeurs Chevalme





** If you are new to TSV, please read and fill our TSV Consent & Liability Form