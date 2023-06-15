Logo
Dreams & Wishes Children's Charity
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Roxanne Meek's 2nd Annual Dreams & Wishes Charity Gala - Saturday June 15th @ 6:00pm (1)

550 Beck Crescent, Ajax, ON L1Z 1C9, Canada

BLACK & WHITE and purple Gala


To Purchase Tickets: Zeffy is a free site for purchases - under Contribution select 'Other" and enter Zero. 

For CREDIT CARD Purchase:  Select NO THANKS to the processing fee. You do NOT need to pay this!


Menu:

Hors D'oeuvres Upon Arrival:

Vegetable Spring Rolls,  Raspberry & Brie Crostini with Honey Drizzle, 

Chicken Satay Skewer, Braised Beef Yorkies 


4 Course Plated Meal:

 Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup Garnished with Egg & Parsley


 Roasted Pear Salad - Mixed Greens, Roasted Pears, Smoked Gouda, Candied Walnuts, Shallots & Mustard Vinaigrette


Slow-Roasted Manhattan Striploin & Tuscan Chicken Stuffed with Sundried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts Chevre Cheese and Basil, Served with Lemon Pepper Potato Wedges and Fresh Vegetable Medley.


Creme Brulé with Sugar Crackle

 

Vegetarian Entrée  

Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli in a White Wine Cream Sauce



Event Inclusions: 

Plated 4 Course Meal with Hors D'oeuvres

Table Wine Service

Premium Host Bar (Open Bar) 6 Hours

DJ & Dancing with 808 Entertainment

Silent Auction & NEW Live Auction

Professional Photographer

Swag Bag


common:freeFormsBy