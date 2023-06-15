Roxanne Meek's 2nd Annual Dreams & Wishes Charity Gala - Saturday June 15th @ 6:00pm (1)

BLACK & WHITE and purple Gala





To Purchase Tickets: Zeffy is a free site for purchases - under Contribution select 'Other" and enter Zero.

For CREDIT CARD Purchase: Select NO THANKS to the processing fee. You do NOT need to pay this!





Menu:



Hors D'oeuvres Upon Arrival:

Vegetable Spring Rolls, Raspberry & Brie Crostini with Honey Drizzle,

Chicken Satay Skewer, Braised Beef Yorkies





4 Course Plated Meal:

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup Garnished with Egg & Parsley





Roasted Pear Salad - Mixed Greens, Roasted Pears, Smoked Gouda, Candied Walnuts, Shallots & Mustard Vinaigrette





Slow-Roasted Manhattan Striploin & Tuscan Chicken Stuffed with Sundried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts Chevre Cheese and Basil, Served with Lemon Pepper Potato Wedges and Fresh Vegetable Medley.





Creme Brulé with Sugar Crackle

Vegetarian Entrée

Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli in a White Wine Cream Sauce









Event Inclusions:

Plated 4 Course Meal with Hors D'oeuvres

Table Wine Service

Premium Host Bar (Open Bar) 6 Hours

DJ & Dancing with 808 Entertainment

Silent Auction & NEW Live Auction

Professional Photographer

Swag Bag



