Roxanne Meek's 2nd Annual Dreams & Wishes Charity Gala - Saturday June 15th @ 6:00pm (1)

BLACK & WHITE and purple Gala
Menu:
Hors D'oeuvres Upon Arrival:
Vegetable Spring Rolls, Raspberry & Brie Crostini with Honey Drizzle,
Chicken Satay Skewer, Braised Beef Yorkies
4 Course Plated Meal:
Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup Garnished with Egg & Parsley
Roasted Pear Salad - Mixed Greens, Roasted Pears, Smoked Gouda, Candied Walnuts, Shallots & Mustard Vinaigrette
Slow-Roasted Manhattan Striploin & Tuscan Chicken Stuffed with Sundried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts Chevre Cheese and Basil, Served with Lemon Pepper Potato Wedges and Fresh Vegetable Medley.
Creme Brulé with Sugar Crackle
Vegetarian Entrée
Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli in a White Wine Cream Sauce
Event Inclusions:
Plated 4 Course Meal with Hors D'oeuvres
Table Wine Service
Premium Host Bar (Open Bar) 6 Hours
DJ & Dancing with 808 Entertainment
Silent Auction & NEW Live Auction
Professional Photographer
Swag Bag