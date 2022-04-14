Le Centre de Formation le Manoir de Beaujeu
Retreat for women High School /CEGEP (French) Apr 14, 2022 to Apr 16, 2022
Manoir de Beaujeu 508, Chemin du Fleuve, Coteau-du-lac, QC, J0P 1B0
Retreat for women High School / CEGEP (French) Apr 14, 2022 to Apr 16, 2022
