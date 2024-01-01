St. Patrick's Day Pure Country 105 Video Dance Party

Drink, dance and be Irish!
Join the Victoria District Masons for an evening of country music at the Victoria Park Armoury on March 16th from 9 pm-1 am. All proceeds from the dance will go to support mentoring in our community with Big Brothers Big Sisters Kawartha Lakes Haliburton. Tickets are $15 now or $20 at the door. Drop by the Big Brothers Big Sisters office to get your tickets or visit one of our local retailers.
Hop 2 Shop
Olive & Cole
Milk & Honey
Square Boys Pizza
Wilson Tire
Worsley's Automotive