Starry Night Gala Fundraiser 2024

Dinner selection can be chosen at a later time - select "email later" send to [email protected]
Dinner selection due Nov. 4th, no exceptions.
Guest names can be emailed later - write in "TBD" for name and email.
Final guest list due Nov. 4th.
Dinner selection can be chosen at a later time - select "email later" send to [email protected]
Dinner selection due Nov. 4th, no exceptions.
Guest names can be emailed later - write in "TBD" for name and email.
Final guest list due Nov. 4th.
Table of 8
CA$1,400
groupTicketCaption
Dinner selection can be chosen at a later time - select "email later" send to [email protected]
Dinner selection due Nov. 4th, no exceptions.
Guest names can be emailed later - write in "TBD" for name and email.
Final guest list due Nov. 4th.
Dinner selection can be chosen at a later time - select "email later" send to [email protected]
Dinner selection due Nov. 4th, no exceptions.
Guest names can be emailed later - write in "TBD" for name and email.
Final guest list due Nov. 4th.