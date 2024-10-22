Artistry Unveiled: A Festive Vernissage Celebrating Autism in Art.

Ce billet te donne accès à l'événement, aux collations et aux boissons, ainsi qu'à l'opportunité de profiter des incroyables artistes.
This ticket grants you access to the event, snacks and beverages, and the opportunity to enjoy the amazing artists
General admission for individuals with autism
free
Les personnes autistes bénéficient d'une entrée gratuite à l'événement.
People with Autism are granted free admission to the event.
