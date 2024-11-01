form_archived

🎉 Phase 2 Hoodie Sale 🎉

Red Blaze Hoodie (Size - Extra Small) item
Red Blaze Hoodie (Size - Extra Small)
CA$26.99
Wrap yourself in Concordia pride with this vibrant red hoodie! Featuring the Concordia University logo on the chest and the ECSGA emblem on the sleeve.
Midnight Edition Hoodie (Size - Extra Small) item
Midnight Edition Hoodie (Size - Extra Small)
CA$30.99
Stay cozy and stylish with this sleek black hoodie featuring the Concordia University logo front and center. The ECSGA emblem on the sleeve adds a unique touch, making it perfect for showing off your school spirit.
Classic White Hoodie (Size - Extra Small) item
Classic White Hoodie (Size - Extra Small)
CA$34.99
Elevate your campus style with this soft, white ECSGA hoodie featuring the Concordia University logo on the front and the ECSGA emblem on the left sleeve.
Royal Blue Hoodie (Size - Extra Small) item
Royal Blue Hoodie (Size - Extra Small)
CA$29.99
Make a bold statement with this vibrant blue ECSGA hoodie. Featuring the Concordia University logo on the front and the ECSGA emblem on the left sleeve, this hoodie is crafted from high-quality cotton for ultimate comfort.
Red Blaze Hoodie (Size - Small) item
Red Blaze Hoodie (Size - Small)
CA$26.99
Wrap yourself in Concordia pride with this vibrant red hoodie! Featuring the Concordia University logo on the chest and the ECSGA emblem on the sleeve.
Midnight Edition Hoodie (Size - Small) item
Midnight Edition Hoodie (Size - Small)
CA$30.99
Stay cozy and stylish with this sleek black hoodie featuring the Concordia University logo front and center. The ECSGA emblem on the sleeve adds a unique touch, making it perfect for showing off your school spirit.
Classic White Hoodie (Size - Small) item
Classic White Hoodie (Size - Small)
CA$34.99
Elevate your campus style with this soft, white ECSGA hoodie featuring the Concordia University logo on the front and the ECSGA emblem on the left sleeve.
Royal Blue Hoodie (Size - Small) item
Royal Blue Hoodie (Size - Small)
CA$29.99
Make a bold statement with this vibrant blue ECSGA hoodie. Featuring the Concordia University logo on the front and the ECSGA emblem on the left sleeve, this hoodie is crafted from high-quality cotton for ultimate comfort.
Red Blaze Hoodie (Size - Medium) item
Red Blaze Hoodie (Size - Medium)
CA$26.99
Wrap yourself in Concordia pride with this vibrant red hoodie! Featuring the Concordia University logo on the chest and the ECSGA emblem on the sleeve.
Midnight Edition Hoodie (Size - Medium) item
Midnight Edition Hoodie (Size - Medium)
CA$30.99
Stay cozy and stylish with this sleek black hoodie featuring the Concordia University logo front and center. The ECSGA emblem on the sleeve adds a unique touch, making it perfect for showing off your school spirit.
Classic White Hoodie (Size - Medium) item
Classic White Hoodie (Size - Medium)
CA$34.99
Elevate your campus style with this soft, white ECSGA hoodie featuring the Concordia University logo on the front and the ECSGA emblem on the left sleeve.
Royal Blue Hoodie (Size - Medium) item
Royal Blue Hoodie (Size - Medium)
CA$29.99
Make a bold statement with this vibrant blue ECSGA hoodie. Featuring the Concordia University logo on the front and the ECSGA emblem on the left sleeve, this hoodie is crafted from high-quality cotton for ultimate comfort.
Red Blaze Hoodie (Size - Large) item
Red Blaze Hoodie (Size - Large)
CA$26.99
Wrap yourself in Concordia pride with this vibrant red hoodie! Featuring the Concordia University logo on the chest and the ECSGA emblem on the sleeve.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing