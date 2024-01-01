Future FinDS: The Intersection of Data Science and Finance

Interested in Finance and Data Science? Check out Future FinDS! An opportunity to learn about data science in finance, and "find your future", through an immersive evening with WORKSHOPS, a SPEAKER PORTION, and a high-quality NETWORKING SESSION!





WORKSHOPS

AI in Sustainable Finance with Professor Luis Seco

ML and Building Alpha in the Investment Process with Taha Jaffer





SPEAKERS

Taha Jaffer @ Scotiabank

Prof. Luis Seco @ UofT

Alicia Guo @ EY

Jesse Cresswell @ Layer 6 AI





Keep your eyes peeled for more detailed information on workshops, speakers, and prizes!





Tickets are out for only $8! Tickets are limited to 1 per person, and because the event is small-scale, we encourage you to purchase them sooner!





📆 Date: Wednesday, March 28th

⏰ Time: 4:30-8:30pm

📍 Location: Intact Building - 700 University Ave