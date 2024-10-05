Hope for Homes Sponsorship Options

At North House, we provide a spectrum of housing supports for those who are at risk or in crisis within the communities of north Durham.





As you know, Canada is facing a new wave of homelessness driven by the cost-of-living crisis. Thousands of families are facing the impossible choice between putting food on the table and paying ever-increasing rent. More and more people are losing their homes, and the prospect of securing affordable housing is becoming even harder to reach, especially for people who are already experiencing homelessness. No one should have to decide between putting food on the table or paying for rent, but that is the reality for many—and for those who are already homeless, the situation is becoming even more dire.





On Saturday, October 5, 2024, we will be hosting our annual fundraising event Hope for Homes, a charity dinner event, at Mill Run Golf Club in Uxbridge. Hope for Homes is a fun-filled evening which includes a 3 course dinner, dancing, live band, speakers, and a silent auction.





In 2019, Hope for Homes hosted approximately 150 guests and raised an incredible $25,000 for housing programming and initiatives! We wouldn’t have been able to hit 2019’s impressive milestone without the support of our generous sponsors. As a sponsor, you will gain valuable exposure to your target demographic while changing the lives of those within your community!





We sincerely THANK YOU for partnering with North House as a sponsor for this year's Hope for Homes charity event, and we look forward to working with you on creating a mutually beneficial partnership.





With gratitude,





Mona Emond, CAE, CMS

Executive Director



North House

B-2 Elgin Park Drive

Uxbridge, ON

L9P 0B1

Email: [email protected]

Uxbridge/Scugog: (289) 640-1929

Brock: (705) 432-8654

Toll Free: 1 (877) 406-8723

www.northhouse.ca