The Regroupement national des conseils régionaux de l'environnement du Québec

(RNCREQ) invites you to the second Climate Action National Forum: Accelerating Change! on April 16 and 17, 2024, at Marché Bonsecours in Montreal.





Are you a decision-maker or stakeholder in the socio-economic or municipal sphere? Are you seeking to reduce your organization's greenhouse gas emissions and adapt your environment to climate change? The CANF 2024 is shaping up to be one of the major environmental events of the year!





FNAC 2024 promises you:

A networking hub with individuals from all regions of Quebec.

Concrete initiatives to broaden your horizons.

Financial and regulatory levers to drive change.

Insights from enlightened specialists to facilitate actionable steps.

Looking back at FNAC 2021: 1,500 participants gathered to listen to around fifty specialists in various fields, including political leaders. The conferences are still accessible online, as are the proceedings of FNAC 2021.





This edition of the Climate Action National Forum 2024 is organized as part of the

Climat de changement initiative.













