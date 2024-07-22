Harrison Hot Springs Firefighters Charitable Society
2024: Golf: Sponsorships: HHS Fire Dept Association Golf Tournament
Title Sponsor
CA$5,000
-Event title revised to mention your company's name in the material "The HHS Fire Dept Association Golf Tournament, Sponsored by ________________".
-Provide any marketing materials/signage you would like to have at the event.
-Name mentions throughout the event and receive recognition in our marketing materials, including front page of scorecard
-Receive a foursome entry for golfing at the event
Food Sponsor
CA$2,500
-Sponsorship provides catered dinner for our approx. 50-60 golfers and volunteers
-Name mentions during dinner
-Provide any marketing materials/signage you would like to have displayed
-Receive recognition in our marketing materials
Grand Prize Sponsor
CA$1,000
4x prizes worth minimum $250 each, for the winning team (4 players)
Scorecard Advertising - Full Back Page Ad
CA$1,000
-Provide a full size ad (4.23"x7") to be printed on the back of our scorecards
-Receive recognition afterwards on social media & in newspaper
Scorecard Advertising - Small Ad
CA$250
-Provide a small size ad (2.74"x1.8") to be printed on our scorecards
-Receive recognition afterwards on social media & in newspaper
Hole Sponsor
CA$100
-Display business signage and promo materials at the sponsored hole
-Receive recognition afterwards on social media & in newspaper
