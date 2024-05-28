Virtual Lunch and Learn - May 28, 2024

Join us for a fireside chat about estate planning, legacy gifts and endowed investments. Facilitated by Bryan Rose, Executive Director of Niagara Community Foundation (NCF), this conversation with two allied professionals will address some of the myths around estate planning and walk you through the benefits of partnering with community foundations to meet your clients financial goals while honouring the philanthropic wishes of the donor.





Date: May 28, 2024

Time: 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Location: Zoom meeting information will be sent the day before the meeting, day of registers will receive the link by 11am





LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

1. How to meet both the financial goals of your clients AND their philanthropic wishes

2. Understanding endowment giving and investments

3. The benefits of leaving gifts in wills

4. The flexibility of partnering with a community foundation as an allied professional



















