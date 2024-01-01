Arab Culture Club Membership form- First Year 2024

Since 2019, the club has played a significant role in promoting the presence of Arab culture and heritage as an important component of Canadian society.





It has introduced many Canadians, both Arabs and non-Arabs, to the beauty and charm of Arab culture, of which we are proud.

To view our latest activities, you can check our accounts on Facebook and Instagram.





What are the benefits of being a member?

1- Contributing to the mission and vision of the club

2- Being part of a group of like minded individuals who are passionate about and proud of Arab Culture

3- Privileged access to tickets and discount rates

4- Voting in our Annual General Assembly

5- Getting regular updates and information about the club's plans and programs





Thank you for your interest to become a member of the Arab Culture Club









******************************





منذ عام 2019، لعب النادي دورًا مهمًا في تعزيز حضور الثقافة والتراث العربي باعتباره عنصرًا مهمًا في المجتمع الكندي





لقد عرفنا الكثير من الكنديين، العرب وغير العرب، على جمال وسحر الثقافة العربية التي نفتخر بها.

لمشاهدة أحدث أنشطتنا، يمكنك مراجعة حساباتنا على الفيسبوك والانستغرام.





ما هي فوائد العضوية في نادي الثقافة العربية ؟





1- المساهمة في تحقيق رسالة ورؤية النادي

2- أن تكون جزءًا من مجموعة من الأفراد ذوي التفكير المماثل والمتحمسين للثقافة العربية وفخورين بها

3- امتياز الحصول على التذاكر وأسعار الخصم

4- التصويت في الجمعية العمومية السنوية

5- الحصول على تحديثات ومعلومات منتظمة عن خطط وبرامج النادي





شكراً لاهتمامك بالانضمام إلى نادي الثقافة العربية