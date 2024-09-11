eventClosed

Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health's Silent Auction

Leafs vs Sabres - December 15 item
Leafs vs Sabres - December 15
CA$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 tickets: *Section 117M Row 25 Seats 1 & 2 *Section 117M Row 26 Seats 1 & 2 - Donated by Nike Canada - Thank you!
Framed Maple Leaf Garden Final Season Ticket Collection NEW item
Framed Maple Leaf Garden Final Season Ticket Collection NEW item
Framed Maple Leaf Garden Final Season Ticket Collection NEW
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Featuring tickets showing photos of iconic players from 1931 to 1999. 1 of 73. Approximate size 32 in by 24 in. Value +$450. Will deliver within GTA. - Donated by Mike Singleton - Thank you!
Signed Jersey - Tavares #91 NEW item
Signed Jersey - Tavares #91 NEW item
Signed Jersey - Tavares #91 NEW
CA$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Collectible -- Signed Alternate Captain's Jersey valued +$400 *1040 career points *Canadian Major Junior Rookie of the Year (2006) *OHL Player of the Year (2007) *Canadian Major Junior Player of the Year (2007) *Played as an All-Star 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 https://www.nhl.com/mapleleafs/player/john-tavares-8475166 - Donated by MLSE - Thank you!
Signed Jersey - Ibaka #9 NEW item
Signed Jersey - Ibaka #9 NEW
CA$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Signed jersey - value +$275 Key player for the Raptors 2019 NBA Championship season https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serge_Ibaka - Donated by MLSE - Thank you!
4 tickets to Alligator Pie @ Soulpepper item
4 tickets to Alligator Pie @ Soulpepper
CA$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy this Soulpepper favourite, which brings the celebrated children’s poems of Dennis Lee to vibrant theatrical life! Retail value $150 - Donated by Soulpepper - Thank you!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing