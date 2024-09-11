Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health's Silent Auction

Framed Maple Leaf Garden Final Season Ticket Collection NEW
CA$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Featuring tickets showing photos of iconic players from 1931 to 1999. 1 of 73. Approximate size 32 in by 24 in. Value +$450. Will deliver within GTA.
- Donated by Mike Singleton - Thank you!
Featuring tickets showing photos of iconic players from 1931 to 1999. 1 of 73. Approximate size 32 in by 24 in. Value +$450. Will deliver within GTA.
- Donated by Mike Singleton - Thank you!
Signed Jersey - Tavares #91 NEW
CA$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Collectible -- Signed Alternate Captain's Jersey valued +$400
*1040 career points
*Canadian Major Junior Rookie of the Year (2006)
*OHL Player of the Year (2007)
*Canadian Major Junior Player of the Year (2007)
*Played as an All-Star 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
https://www.nhl.com/mapleleafs/player/john-tavares-8475166
- Donated by MLSE - Thank you!
Collectible -- Signed Alternate Captain's Jersey valued +$400
*1040 career points
*Canadian Major Junior Rookie of the Year (2006)
*OHL Player of the Year (2007)
*Canadian Major Junior Player of the Year (2007)
*Played as an All-Star 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
https://www.nhl.com/mapleleafs/player/john-tavares-8475166
- Donated by MLSE - Thank you!
Signed Jersey - Ibaka #9 NEW
CA$80
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Signed jersey - value +$275
Key player for the Raptors 2019 NBA Championship season
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serge_Ibaka
- Donated by MLSE - Thank you!
Signed jersey - value +$275
Key player for the Raptors 2019 NBA Championship season
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serge_Ibaka
- Donated by MLSE - Thank you!
4 tickets to Alligator Pie @ Soulpepper
CA$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy this Soulpepper favourite, which brings the celebrated children’s poems of Dennis Lee to vibrant theatrical life! Retail value $150
- Donated by Soulpepper - Thank you!
Enjoy this Soulpepper favourite, which brings the celebrated children’s poems of Dennis Lee to vibrant theatrical life! Retail value $150
- Donated by Soulpepper - Thank you!