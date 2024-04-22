2024 CAE's GPSM Supplier Golf Tournament - Supply Chain Toolkit: Every Golfers Must Haves!

Did your shot come up just a bit short? String Saves will complete that delivery. Players may purchase 1 foot of string to use to extend any putt. The same portion of string may not be used again. For example, a team falls 4 inches short of the hole. They will cut 4 inches of string off and throw it away, the ball is now in the hole. "Nice Birdie!"

