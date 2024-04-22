2024 CAE's GPSM Supplier Golf Tournament - Supply Chain Toolkit: Every Golfers Must Haves!
The "Bulk Buy" Special
CA$100
Buying in bulk saves you strokes and money!
- 2 Raffle Tickets (used for Prize Give-Aways)
- 2 Mulligans (only applicable for golfer, not entire team)
- 1 Foot of String Saves
- 1 Wheel of Fortune Spin
- 1 Ticket to Golf Ball Air Cannon
- 1 Ticket to Hire the Pro
- 1 Golf Putting Challenge
- 1 Bid on Your Shot
The "All-Hands" - Raffle Tickets (4 per purchase)
CA$20
Big efforts made possible by big teams working together. Try your luck in our raffle by purchasing as many tickets as desired. All tickets will be placed in a single drawing and each prize raffled off at the tournament. The more entries, the higher the chance of winning. (Sold as 4 tickets per)
The "RMA Request" - Mulligans
CA$10
Need a do-over? A mulligan allows a golfer to hit an additional shot, including putts. Mulligans can only be used once per golfer, and not the entire team. Use them wisely! Maximum of 4 per golfer.
The "On-Time-Delivery" - String Saves
CA$20
Did your shot come up just a bit short? String Saves will complete that delivery. Players may purchase 1 foot of string to use to extend any putt. The same portion of string may not be used again. For example, a team falls 4 inches short of the hole. They will cut 4 inches of string off and throw it away, the ball is now in the hole. "Nice Birdie!"
The "Feast or Famine" - Wheel of Fortune
CA$20
Take your chances with a spin of the wheel. Land on a lucky wedge and win a chance to tee off closer to the hole or win a free beverage or possibly additional raffle tickets. But buyer beware, some wedges may be more famine than feast.
The "Expediter" - Golf Ball Air Cannon Shot
CA$20
Need it delivered yesterday? Take your turn blasting your drive up to 400 yards on a par 4/5 possibly landing on the green in one shot using an Air Cannon Launcher. One shot per golfer included with purchase. "Expedite Fees" included.
The "SME" - Hire the Pro
CA$20
Need some help finding your way? How about a Subject Matter Expert to the rescue. This purchase allows a golfer to hire the course pro, strategically placed on the course, to hit a tee shot for the golfer. Chances are, they will put you in better position to score low on that hole!!!
The "Milestone Achievement" - Golf Putting Challenge
CA$10
Test your skills and your nerve by participating in this escalating challenge. Each golfer will start from the first location. Make your putt, and win the prize, or forfeit the prize to move on to the next milestone. Consecutively make them all to win the grand prize!! Which milestone will you achieve?
The "Drop-Shipment" - Bid your shot
CA$5
Triple your money with this contest where each player can choose to pay $5 for a chance to land their ball on the green on their first shot. Winners will receive 3 additional raffle tickets to be entered into the drawing, a value of $15. 1 ticket per golfer max!
