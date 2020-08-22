Défi Vélo Parkinson Québec 2020 - Registration Form

In this period of COVID-19, the presence of dedicated and great people like you at our side makes all the difference.
At Parkinson Quebec, we rely on fundraising to pursue our mission of supporting people living with Parkinson's disease and their loved ones so that they can maintain an active life.
Thank you for being here with us!
To register
Step 1 - Select the number of people you are registering for the Défi Vélo Parkinson Québec and click on "Place my order".
*There is no fee to register cyclists
Step 2 - As a contact person, you must fill in the "buyer information" fields.
Step 3 - Fill out the registration form for each cyclist.
If you require assistance, we invite you to reach out to: