eventClosed

PinkDot TO 2024

918 Bathurst St

Toronto, ON M5R 3G5, Canada

addExtraDonation

$

Standard Ticket
CA$30
Purchasing a Standard ticket will help us with the costs of this event, so the proceeds can go to supporting ACAS programs.
Community Ticket
CA$15
If your resources are limited at this time, we suggest purchasing a $15 Community ticket.
Pay what you can (PWYC)
free
Pay what you can. We just want you to be there! Feel free to add the price of your choice in the additional donation box below.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing