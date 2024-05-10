Sit With Me Rescue
Howl in One Golf Tournament
7800
Golf Club Way, Ashton, ON K0A 1B0, Canada
General admission
CA$110
Entrance to the golf tournament. Golf cart and dinner included.
Entrance to the golf tournament. Golf cart and dinner included.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Dinner Only
CA$50
Dinner portion of the evening. Buffet, drink ticket, auction and raffle. Veg/Vegan option available - MUST EMAIL
[email protected]
to let us know you want the veg/vegan option.
Dinner portion of the evening. Buffet, drink ticket, auction and raffle. Veg/Vegan option available - MUST EMAIL
[email protected]
to let us know you want the veg/vegan option.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout