Howl in One Golf Tournament

7800

Golf Club Way, Ashton, ON K0A 1B0, Canada

General admission
CA$110
Entrance to the golf tournament. Golf cart and dinner included.
Dinner Only
CA$50
Dinner portion of the evening. Buffet, drink ticket, auction and raffle. Veg/Vegan option available - MUST EMAIL [email protected] to let us know you want the veg/vegan option.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing