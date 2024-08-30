Code Red: 2025 Community Scavenger Hunt Game Selection

Game description: Go to Jake Epp Library (note business hours!) and collect a special magnifying glass from the librarian. Use this tool to reveal 5 hidden words on our game posters located throughout the library. Fit each word in the crossword below. Then, unscramble the letters in the red squares to reveal a word that represents one of the SFRC's values. This is your code to unlock the ballot box located at Jake Epp Library, and enter your completed ballot as your entry to win this game prize.

