Elevate Girls

Inspire young women around the world on International Day of the Girl.
Girl’s Reusable Sanitary Kit (5)
CA$38
This set of reusable, washable sanitary pads will give 5 girls comfort and dignity so they can keep learning.
Educate 2 Girls
CA$78
Send two girls to school and support UNICEF's UNdaunted program in Uganda, which aims to reach adolescent girls with this innovative education package. Intact will generously match each gift purchased, up to $25,000.
Educate 3 Girls
CA$117
Send three girls to school and support UNICEF's UNdaunted program which aims to reach adolescent girls with this innovative education package.
Educate 4 Girls
CA$156
Send four girls to school and support UNICEF's UNdaunted program which aims to reach adolescent girls with this innovative education package.
