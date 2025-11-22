Mi Gente Canada Foundation

Hosted by

Mi Gente Canada Foundation

About this event

1st Anniversary Gala Menu - Snacks & Drinks

11335 85 St

Edmonton, AB T5B 4S1, Canada

Water bottle / Botella de agua
$1.99

Bebida sin alcohol.

Non-alcoholic drink.

Pop / Gaseosa
$2.99

Bebida sin alcohol.

Non-alcoholic drink.

Corona Beer
$7.99

Alcohol

Olé Margarita
$8.99

Escoge tu sabor favorito en el bar.


Choose your flavour at the bar.


Jameson - Ginger & Lime
$8.99
Smirnoff - Various flavours
$8.99

Escoge tu sabor favorito en el bar.


Choose your flavour at the bar.

Caesar - Clamato
$8.99
Cider - Okanagan
$8.99

Escoge tu sabor favorito en el bar.


Choose your flavour at the bar.

Chelada - Moosehead
$8.99
Coco Rum
$8.99
Gin - TEMPO
$8.99
Bacardi - Mojito o Piña Colada
$8.99

Escoge tu sabor favorito en el bar.


Choose your flavour at the bar.

Cabernet Merlot - Peller Estates
$9.99
Pinot Grigio - Peller Estates
$9.99
Rose - Peller Estates
$9.99
Prosecco - Gigglewater
$12.99
Non-alcohol Corona Cero
$8.99

Bebida sin alcohol.

Non-alcoholic drink.

Mocktails - Olé Margaritas
$8.99

Bebida sin alcohol.

Non-alcoholic drink.


Mocktails - Olé Chilli Mango
$8.99

Bebida sin alcohol.

Non-alcoholic drink.

Spoonable Capuccino - Trooffy
$12

Tres leches cake with the perfect touch of coffee.

Spoonable Strawberry Cream
$12

Tres leches cake with strawberries and cream.

Alfajores
$10

Alfajor cookies filled with dulce de leche.

Box of 4 small units.

Cupcakes
$8

Soft vanilla cupcakes with buttercream frosting balanced in sugar.

1 unit

Chips
$2.99
Chocolate bar
$3.99

Escoge tu sabor favorito en el bar.

Choose your flavour at the bar.

Chocolates - Wagon Wheels
$2.99
Mi Gente Succulent Centrepiece
$16

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!