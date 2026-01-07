Learning Disabilities Association of Windsor-Essex County

1st Annual LDAWE Indoor Golf Tournament

354 Croft Dr

Lakeshore, ON N8N 2L9, Canada

Team of 4
$340
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This team ticket includes 18 holes of indoor golf for all four players, plus one pizza and a pitcher of beer or pop to enjoy during the event.

Title Sponsor
$1,500

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be the Name Behind the Game!
Your brand takes center stage as the event proudly becomes the
“(Your Company Name) 1st Annual Indoor Golf Tournament"

As our premier sponsor, your organization receives top-tier visibility and recognition throughout the event.

Sponsorship includes:

  • Top logo placement on all promotional materials and event signage
  • Event naming rights
  • Two complimentary foursomes (8 players total)
  • Opportunity to speak at the opening remarks or awards ceremony
  • Booth or table at registration to engage directly with participants

This premier sponsorship offers maximum exposure while supporting essential literacy programs for children with learning disabilities — making a lasting impact both on and off the green.

Appetizer Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Fuel the fun and be part of an unforgettable night on the green! As the Appetizer Sponsor, your business will be recognized for helping keep golfers energized while supporting an important cause.

Sponsorship includes:

  • Logo placement on select promotional materials and event signage
  • Recognition during the event as the official Appetizer Sponsor
  • One complimentary foursome (4 players)
  • Company name displayed at the food/appetizer area
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials or branded items at registration

This is a great way to gain visibility, connect with attendees, and demonstrate your support — all while enjoying a fun night of indoor golf and making a positive community impact.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

Put your brand in the spotlight during one of the most exciting moments of the night! As the Putting Contest Sponsor, your business will be front and center during a fun, high-traffic competition that draws plenty of attention.

Sponsorship includes:

  • Logo placement on putting contest signage
  • Recognition as the official Putting Contest Sponsor during the event
  • Verbal recognition during contest announcements and/or awards
  • Opportunity to provide a branded prize or promotional item for the contest winner
  • Logo inclusion on select promotional materials

This sponsorship is a great way to gain visibility and support a meaningful cause — all while adding to the fun and friendly competition of the tournament.

Power Play Game Sponsor
$350

Add excitement and friendly competition to the tournament by sponsoring one of our Power Play GamesLongest Drive or Closest to the Pin, with Men’s and Women’s divisions.

Sponsorship includes:

  • Logo placement on Power Play game signage at the simulator(s)
  • Recognition as the official Power Play Game Sponsor during the event
  • Verbal recognition during game announcements and awards
  • Opportunity to provide a branded prize or promotional item for winners
  • Logo inclusion on select promotional materials

This sponsorship puts your brand in front of participants during one of the most competitive and talked-about moments of the night — while supporting essential literacy programs for children with learning disabilities.

Scorecard Sponsor
$250

Your brand will be on every player’s scorecard — guaranteed exposure to every participant.
Includes:

  • Logo on all scorecards
  • Recognition during the event

