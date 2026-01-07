1st Annual LDAWE Indoor Golf Tournament

Hosted by
This team ticket includes 18 holes of indoor golf for all four players, plus one pizza and a pitcher of beer or pop to enjoy during the event.
Be the Name Behind the Game!
Your brand takes center stage as the event proudly becomes the
“(Your Company Name) 1st Annual Indoor Golf Tournament"
As our premier sponsor, your organization receives top-tier visibility and recognition throughout the event.
Sponsorship includes:
This premier sponsorship offers maximum exposure while supporting essential literacy programs for children with learning disabilities — making a lasting impact both on and off the green.
Fuel the fun and be part of an unforgettable night on the green! As the Appetizer Sponsor, your business will be recognized for helping keep golfers energized while supporting an important cause.
Sponsorship includes:
This is a great way to gain visibility, connect with attendees, and demonstrate your support — all while enjoying a fun night of indoor golf and making a positive community impact.
Putting Contest Sponsor — $500
Put your brand in the spotlight during one of the most exciting moments of the night! As the Putting Contest Sponsor, your business will be front and center during a fun, high-traffic competition that draws plenty of attention.
Sponsorship includes:
This sponsorship is a great way to gain visibility and support a meaningful cause — all while adding to the fun and friendly competition of the tournament.
Power Play Game Sponsor — $350
Add excitement and friendly competition to the tournament by sponsoring one of our Power Play Games — Longest Drive or Closest to the Pin, with Men’s and Women’s divisions.
Sponsorship includes:
This sponsorship puts your brand in front of participants during one of the most competitive and talked-about moments of the night — while supporting essential literacy programs for children with learning disabilities.
Your brand will be on every player’s scorecard — guaranteed exposure to every participant.
Includes:
