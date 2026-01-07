1st Annual LDAWE Indoor Golf Tournament

Be the Name Behind the Game!

Your brand takes center stage as the event proudly becomes the

“(Your Company Name) 1st Annual Indoor Golf Tournament"

As our premier sponsor, your organization receives top-tier visibility and recognition throughout the event.

Sponsorship includes:

Top logo placement on all promotional materials and event signage

Event naming rights

Two complimentary foursomes (8 players total)

Opportunity to speak at the opening remarks or awards ceremony

Booth or table at registration to engage directly with participants

This premier sponsorship offers maximum exposure while supporting essential literacy programs for children with learning disabilities — making a lasting impact both on and off the green.