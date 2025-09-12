eventClosed

1st Cochrane Christmas Popcorn

Scouts Mix -5 cup bag item
Scouts Mix -5 cup bag
CA$10

A delightful blend of our signature caramel, fluffy marshmallows, and crunchy graham pieces, all topped off with a luxurious drizzle of chocolate.

Scouts Mix -10 cup bag item
Scouts Mix -10 cup bag
CA$15

A delightful blend of our signature caramel, fluffy marshmallows, and crunchy graham pieces, all topped off with a luxurious drizzle of chocolate.

Firecracker- 5 cup bag
CA$10

We took BBQ and added a little extra heat, giving it that "kaboom" people have been searching for.

Firecracker - 10cup bag
CA$15

We took BBQ and added a little extra heat, giving it that "kaboom" people have been searching for.

Cheesy Dill- 5 cup bag item
Cheesy Dill- 5 cup bag
CA$10

The combination of White Cheddar and Dill creates a luxurious, velvety texture paired with a bold, tangy flavour.

Cheesy Dill- 10 cup bag item
Cheesy Dill- 10 cup bag
CA$15

The combination of White Cheddar and Dill creates a luxurious, velvety texture paired with a bold, tangy flavour.

Olde Fashioned Caramel- 5 cup bag item
Olde Fashioned Caramel- 5 cup bag
CA$10

Our classic Caramel features a delightful blend of golden sugar and real butter, resulting in a flavour that is simply unmatched.

Olde Fashioned Caramel-10 cup bag item
Olde Fashioned Caramel-10 cup bag
CA$15

Our classic Caramel features a delightful blend of golden sugar and real butter, resulting in a flavour that is simply unmatched.

Windy City Mix - 5 cup bag item
Windy City Mix - 5 cup bag
CA$10

Our interpretation of the classic Chicago Mix blends sharp cheddar and sweet caramel-two vibrant flavours that complement each other wonderfully.

Windy City Mix -10 cup bag item
Windy City Mix -10 cup bag
CA$15

Our interpretation of the classic Chicago Mix blends sharp cheddar and sweet caramel-two vibrant flavours that complement each other wonderfully.

Big Top Butter Salt -5 cup bag item
Big Top Butter Salt -5 cup bag
CA$10

Rich, buttery flavour reminiscent of the cinema, ideal for a delightful family movie night.

Big Top Butter Salt -10 cup bag item
Big Top Butter Salt -10 cup bag
CA$15

Rich, buttery flavour reminiscent of the cinema, ideal for a delightful family movie night.

Peanut Brittle 250g
CA$15

Indulge in our thick, house-made buttery brittle, generously packed with peanuts for an exceptionally delicious treat!


Chocolate Covered Pretzels 250g
CA$15

Lightly salted and coated in milk chocolate, these pretzels offer an ideal blend of sweet and savoury-perfect for any chocolate enthusiast.

XL Popping Kernels 600g
CA$15

Renowned for their substantial round shape, these are referred to as mushroom kernels' and are perfectly complemented with butter salt seasoning (included)


