1st Cochrane Christmas Popcorn

A delightful blend of our signature caramel, fluffy marshmallows, and crunchy graham pieces, all topped off with a luxurious drizzle of chocolate.
We took BBQ and added a little extra heat, giving it that "kaboom" people have been searching for.
The combination of White Cheddar and Dill creates a luxurious, velvety texture paired with a bold, tangy flavour.
Our classic Caramel features a delightful blend of golden sugar and real butter, resulting in a flavour that is simply unmatched.
Our interpretation of the classic Chicago Mix blends sharp cheddar and sweet caramel-two vibrant flavours that complement each other wonderfully.
Rich, buttery flavour reminiscent of the cinema, ideal for a delightful family movie night.
Indulge in our thick, house-made buttery brittle, generously packed with peanuts for an exceptionally delicious treat!
Lightly salted and coated in milk chocolate, these pretzels offer an ideal blend of sweet and savoury-perfect for any chocolate enthusiast.
Renowned for their substantial round shape, these are referred to as mushroom kernels' and are perfectly complemented with butter salt seasoning (included)
