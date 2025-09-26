Artie is great nephew of Chief Dan George of Tsleil-Waututh nation (Burrard Band) and was born in North Vancouver. Both his miniature and full sized wood carvings are original works of art, which providing a fine, esthetic collection and representation of Northwest Coast native art designs.



The symbol of immortality and wealth, dependability and renewal. The Salmon is the life source, and is always treated with high regard and respect. Many First Nations cultures tell of the Salmon people living in the ocean, who offer their bodies as food to the human world and once their flesh is used they return home to put on new flesh and begin the cycle once again.