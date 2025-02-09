2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Car Show Sponsorship Opportunity

Sponsorship at this level offers exposure at the Carshow on Saturday, June 14th and at a NEW DRIVE-IN MOVIE EVENT on Saturday, June 7th.
*Featured as "Extreme Sponsor" in all promotional materials
*All benefits outlines in Presenting Sponsor package for the Car Show AND the Drive-In Movie Night.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials
*Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Lions Park
*Highlighted in newspaper advertisement
*Exclusive setup during Saturday Car Show Event
*All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship
*8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*Complementary Chamber Membership
*Featured on Collectable Car Show Plaque presented to Car Show Registrants
Platinum Sponsor (3 Available)
$3,000
*Dedicated social media post for your business
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 8th at Lions Park
*50% off chamber membership
*4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events.
*All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship
*Waived Entry Fee for Parade Float
Gold Sponsor (5 Available)
$1,000
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
*Market your business setup on Saturday June 8th at Lions Park
*Article in chamber e-newsletter
*All benefits outlined in the Silver Sponsorship
Silver Sponsor (10 Available)
$500
*Logo displayed on event banner in Lions Park
*Included on social media posts for Facebook & Instagram
