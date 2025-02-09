Hosted by

2025 Dunnville Mudcat Festival Car Show Sponsorship Opportunity

640 Lock St W

Dunnville, ON N1A, Canada

Extreme Sponsor (1 Available)
$10,000
Sponsorship at this level offers exposure at the Carshow on Saturday, June 14th and at a NEW DRIVE-IN MOVIE EVENT on Saturday, June 7th. *Featured as "Extreme Sponsor" in all promotional materials *All benefits outlines in Presenting Sponsor package for the Car Show AND the Drive-In Movie Night.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
*Featured as "Presented by" in all promotional materials *Logo prominently displayed on event banner in Lions Park *Highlighted in newspaper advertisement *Exclusive setup during Saturday Car Show Event *All benefits outlined in Platinum Sponsorship *8 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events. *Complementary Chamber Membership *Featured on Collectable Car Show Plaque presented to Car Show Registrants
Platinum Sponsor (3 Available)
$3,000
*Dedicated social media post for your business *Market your business setup on Saturday June 8th at Lions Park *50% off chamber membership *4 Concert Tickets for both Thursday & Saturday events. *All benefits outlined in the Gold Sponsorship *Waived Entry Fee for Parade Float
Gold Sponsor (5 Available)
$1,000
*Featured in social media posts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) *Market your business setup on Saturday June 8th at Lions Park *Article in chamber e-newsletter *All benefits outlined in the Silver Sponsorship
Silver Sponsor (10 Available)
$500
*Logo displayed on event banner in Lions Park *Included on social media posts for Facebook & Instagram

