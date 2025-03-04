eventClosed

2025-2026 Amici Registration

3333 Richardson Way SW

Calgary, AB T3E 7B6, Canada

Amici Full Program
CA$870

The full program will include both Technique/ Masterclass and Chamber music over a 2 hour period. Further details are provided in the description below.

Technique/ Masterclass Only
CA$440

Technique/masterclass will consist of one of the three following activities: Regular masterclasses are informal performances and a "mini lesson" from the instructor. Guest masterclasses are similar, but more formal and a request must be made to the amici email in order to perform. In technique classes, students play technical exercises together at a level appropriate for the group.

Chamber Only
CA$550

Chamber music is an ensemble of 3 - 5 students, where each student has their own part. Since each part is independent, good preparation and excellent attendance are critical to the progress of the group.

