2025-2026 Amici Registration

The full program will include both Technique/ Masterclass and Chamber music over a 2 hour period. Further details are provided in the description below.
Technique/masterclass will consist of one of the three following activities: Regular masterclasses are informal performances and a "mini lesson" from the instructor. Guest masterclasses are similar, but more formal and a request must be made to the amici email in order to perform. In technique classes, students play technical exercises together at a level appropriate for the group.
Chamber music is an ensemble of 3 - 5 students, where each student has their own part. Since each part is independent, good preparation and excellent attendance are critical to the progress of the group.
