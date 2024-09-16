2024 CAYU Fundraising Banquet Silent Auction

Donated by: Royal Tyrrell Museum
Items Included: One Day Admission Pass (2 adults and their children 7-17, maximum 8 children)
The funds from this item go directly to YU Adventures. These funds help cover the cost for youth who do not have the funds to go.
Klipsch Gig XL Bluetooth Speaker Bluetooth Speaker
$120
Starting bid
Donated by: Tantec Electronics LTD.
Items Included: Klipsch Gig XL Bluetooth Speaker
The funds from this item go directly to our Youth Engagement Programs.
Timber Coffee Gift Bundle
$80
Starting bid
Donated by: Timber Coffee Co.
Items Included: Roatsti Coffee Beans and Instant Coffee, Brewt infuser, Anacdote Coffee, Timber Snapback Hat, Hario V60 Glass Dripper and filters, Monogram Instant Coffee, AeroPress and Filters, Timber Mug, Timber Pens, Timber Travel Cup, Timber Tote Bag, Timber Tee-Shirt Medium, Timber Toque in Beige, 2 Timber Hoodies (Sizes Small & Medium) in Blue, Mama's Heart Candle in Apple Orchard
The funds from this item go directly to our Timber Coffee Shop
Quilt and Christmas Table Runner
$150
Starting bid
Donated by: Quilt Rockpointe Quilters and J. Bergmann Table Runner
Items Included: Queen sized "Stars of Hope" Quilt by Rockpointe Quilters, and "Joy to the World" Lightly quilted Christmas wall hanging or table runner donated by J. Bergmann.
The funds from this item go directly to our Housing Program
Family Gift Bundle
$60
Starting bid
Donated by: Jane Wierzba ReMax Real Estate Central Alberta
Items Included: Variety Games, Treats and a cozy winter blanket.
The funds from this item go directly to help support our Young Families Programs
Self Care Basket
$100
Starting bid
Donated by: Downtown & Co.
Items Included: Salt and Stone Cleansing Facial Wipes and Deodorant, 2 Stone Decorative Candle Holders, Om Body Scrub and Face Mask, Bath Truffles, Whitaker & Bull Coconut and Soy Candle, and Towel Set.
Counselling Basket: The funds from this item go directly to help provide affordable counselling for youth and young families.
DeWalt Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit
$110
Starting bid
Donated by: River Valley Wedding Venue
Items Included: DeWalt Brushless Atomic Compact Series 2-Tool Combo Kit
The funds from this item go directly to help support the building of our New Central Office in Lacombe.
Breville the Cafe Roma
$120
Starting bid
Donated by: River Valley Wedding Venue
Items Included: Breville the Cafe Roma Espresso and Cappuccino machine
The funds from this item go directly to help support the building of our new central office in Lacombe.
Gift Certificate To Discovery Wildlife Park
$50
Starting bid
Donated by: Discovery Wildlife Park
Items Included: 6 Child and 6 Adult Admission Passes
The funds from this item go directly to Young Families programs.
Gift Certificate To The Gutter
$50
Starting bid
Donated by: The Gutter
Items Included: 6 People One Hour Bowling Passes with Free Shoe Rentals and 2 Pizza's
The funds from this item go directly to Youth Engagement.
Gift Certificate To Calaway Park
$90
Starting bid
Donated by: Calaway Park
Items Included: 4 one-day tickets for the 2025 Season
The funds from this item go directly to YU Adventures. These funds help cover the cost for youth who do not have the funds to go.
Cuisinart Convection Oven Toaster Broiler
$70
Starting bid
Donated by: Dave & Shelley Abt
Items Included: Cuisinart Convection Oven Toaster Broiler
The funds from this item go directly to our Housing Program
Timber Coffee Co. Cinnamon Buns Certificate
$30
Starting bid
Donated by: Timber Coffee Co.
Items Included: 2 Certificates for a dozen Timber Cinnamon Buns
The funds from this item go directly to our Timber Coffee Shop
Cleaning Gift Certificate
$60
Starting bid
Donated by: Scrub Squad Cleaning Co.
Items Included: 4 hours cleaning from Scrub Squad Cleaning Co.
Counselling Basket: The funds from this item go directly to help provide affordable counselling for youth and young families.
