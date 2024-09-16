ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL ALBERTA YOUTH FOR CHRIST

2024 CAYU Fundraising Banquet Silent Auction

Gift Certificate To Royal Tyrrell Museum item
Gift Certificate To Royal Tyrrell Museum
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Royal Tyrrell Museum Items Included: One Day Admission Pass (2 adults and their children 7-17, maximum 8 children) The funds from this item go directly to YU Adventures. These funds help cover the cost for youth who do not have the funds to go.
Klipsch Gig XL Bluetooth Speaker Bluetooth Speaker item
Klipsch Gig XL Bluetooth Speaker Bluetooth Speaker
$120

Starting bid

Donated by: Tantec Electronics LTD. Items Included: Klipsch Gig XL Bluetooth Speaker The funds from this item go directly to our Youth Engagement Programs.
Timber Coffee Gift Bundle item
Timber Coffee Gift Bundle
$80

Starting bid

Donated by: Timber Coffee Co. Items Included: Roatsti Coffee Beans and Instant Coffee, Brewt infuser, Anacdote Coffee, Timber Snapback Hat, Hario V60 Glass Dripper and filters, Monogram Instant Coffee, AeroPress and Filters, Timber Mug, Timber Pens, Timber Travel Cup, Timber Tote Bag, Timber Tee-Shirt Medium, Timber Toque in Beige, 2 Timber Hoodies (Sizes Small & Medium) in Blue, Mama's Heart Candle in Apple Orchard The funds from this item go directly to our Timber Coffee Shop
Quilt and Christmas Table Runner item
Quilt and Christmas Table Runner
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Quilt Rockpointe Quilters and J. Bergmann Table Runner Items Included: Queen sized "Stars of Hope" Quilt by Rockpointe Quilters, and "Joy to the World" Lightly quilted Christmas wall hanging or table runner donated by J. Bergmann. The funds from this item go directly to our Housing Program
Family Gift Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: Jane Wierzba ReMax Real Estate Central Alberta Items Included: Variety Games, Treats and a cozy winter blanket. The funds from this item go directly to help support our Young Families Programs
Self Care Basket
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Downtown & Co. Items Included: Salt and Stone Cleansing Facial Wipes and Deodorant, 2 Stone Decorative Candle Holders, Om Body Scrub and Face Mask, Bath Truffles, Whitaker & Bull Coconut and Soy Candle, and Towel Set. Counselling Basket: The funds from this item go directly to help provide affordable counselling for youth and young families.
DeWalt Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit
$110

Starting bid

Donated by: River Valley Wedding Venue Items Included: DeWalt Brushless Atomic Compact Series 2-Tool Combo Kit The funds from this item go directly to help support the building of our New Central Office in Lacombe.
Breville the Cafe Roma
$120

Starting bid

Donated by: River Valley Wedding Venue Items Included: Breville the Cafe Roma Espresso and Cappuccino machine The funds from this item go directly to help support the building of our new central office in Lacombe.
Gift Certificate To Discovery Wildlife Park
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Discovery Wildlife Park Items Included: 6 Child and 6 Adult Admission Passes The funds from this item go directly to Young Families programs.
Gift Certificate To The Gutter
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: The Gutter Items Included: 6 People One Hour Bowling Passes with Free Shoe Rentals and 2 Pizza's The funds from this item go directly to Youth Engagement.
Gift Certificate To Calaway Park
$90

Starting bid

Donated by: Calaway Park Items Included: 4 one-day tickets for the 2025 Season The funds from this item go directly to YU Adventures. These funds help cover the cost for youth who do not have the funds to go.
Cuisinart Convection Oven Toaster Broiler item
Cuisinart Convection Oven Toaster Broiler
$70

Starting bid

Donated by: Dave & Shelley Abt Items Included: Cuisinart Convection Oven Toaster Broiler The funds from this item go directly to our Housing Program
Timber Coffee Co. Cinnamon Buns Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Timber Coffee Co. Items Included: 2 Certificates for a dozen Timber Cinnamon Buns The funds from this item go directly to our Timber Coffee Shop
Cleaning Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: Scrub Squad Cleaning Co. Items Included: 4 hours cleaning from Scrub Squad Cleaning Co. Counselling Basket: The funds from this item go directly to help provide affordable counselling for youth and young families.

